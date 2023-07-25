As whole India continues to receives severe rainfall, conjunctivitis cases have been on rise in several states of India. Eye infection continues to spread among children in Delhi, Gujarat, and in Northeastern states. To prevent the further spread of conjunctivitis, all the schools, up to class 8th have been suspended from 25th July to 29 July in Itanagar.

There have been multiple cases of the infection in Delhi due to humid weather and continuous rainfall. Doctors have cautioned people to take sufficient precautions against the “highly contagious" infection. THey hav also advised people to take proper hygeine behaviour keep the infection under control.

Dr Aarti Nangia, senior consultant, ophthalmology at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj here, said there has been an "increase" in cases of eye infections and conjunctivitis reported in Delhi lately.

"It is either an isolated infection of the eyes or along with an upper respiratory tract infection like cough or cold. Because the virus is the same which is infecting the eyes and throat.

"It is a seasonal change and viral infections are superimposed with bacterial infections and also along with allergies," she said.

Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital: "We have seen a marginal increase in such cases with patients coming with complaints of burning sensation in eyes, along with fever.