Monsoon menace: Conjunctivitis cases rise in Delhi, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh. Schools shut in Itanagar1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Severe rainfall in India has led to an increase in cases of conjunctivitis in Delhi, Gujarat, and Northeastern states. Schools in Itanagar have been suspended as a preventive measure. Doctors in Delhi are urging proper hygiene to prevent further spreads
As whole India continues to receives severe rainfall, conjunctivitis cases have been on rise in several states of India. Eye infection continues to spread among children in Delhi, Gujarat, and in Northeastern states. To prevent the further spread of conjunctivitis, all the schools, up to class 8th have been suspended from 25th July to 29 July in Itanagar.
