‘Monsoon set to reach Delhi by weekend,’ predicts Skymet

The monsoon is expected to reach Delhi by the end of this week, offering respite from the current humid weather conditions, according to Skymet, a private weather agency.

In contrast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not provided specific information regarding the anticipated arrival of the monsoon in the national capital, PTI reported.

According to Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather Services, “The monsoon is expected to reach Delhi on June 29 or 30.”

The monsoon currently enters Delhi between June 27 and 29.

According to data, it arrived on June 26 last year, while the first monsoon showers of 2022 were recorded on June 30.

On Wednesday, the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's main weather station, registered a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees above the normal average. The city's weather has been influenced by a western disturbance, leading to a decrease in the maximum temperature. Pre-monsoon showers have also occurred in Delhi, providing some relief from the intense heat.

Delhi had experienced oppressive heat earlier, with nine heatwave days recorded in June so far, contrasting sharply with no such occurrences in 2023 and 2022.

Meanwhile, IMD in an official release said that there will be scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty wind expected over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and West Rajasthan on the 27th of June.

The rainfall activity is likely to increase and become fairly widespread to widespread over these regions from the 28th to the 30th of June, IMD said.

Isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated over Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan till 30th of June, over West Uttar Pradesh from the 27th to the 30th, and over West Rajasthan on the 26th and 27th.

Heavy rainfall is also expected over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab from the 28th to the 30th of June.