Monsoon on track, says IMD; warns of heavy rainfall in these states during weekends

Monsoon on track, says IMD; warns of heavy rainfall in these states during weekends

IMD has warned of 'extremely heavy rainfall' in Arunachal Pradesh on June 10-11, and Assam and Meghalaya during the next five days
2 min read . 09:18 AM ISTLivemint

  • IMD weather forecast: Monsoon conditions are favourable for the further advance of monsoon over Goa and some more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu in the next two days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that the southwest monsoon is progressing normally and will enter Maharashtra in the next two days.

The weather monitoring agency has warned of 'extremely heavy rainfall' in Arunachal Pradesh on June 10-11, and Assam and Meghalaya during the next five days.

IMD's senior scientist RK Jenamani said the monsoon touched the Kerala coast on May 29 and covered the south and central Arabian Sea, Kerala, parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and the entire northeast between May 31 and June 7.

"There is no delay in the progress of monsoon. It is likely to reach Maharashtra in the next two days and cover Mumbai in the subsequent two days," IMD scientist said.

He added that monsoon conditions are favourable for the further advance of monsoon over Goa and some more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu in the next two days.

The monsoon is likely to reach Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and June 22, the IMD added.

Since June 1, when the monsoon season begins, the country has received 42% less rainfall, with northwest India recording a rainfall deficiency of 94%.

However, above-normal rainfall is likely in northeast, east India (excluding Odisha), and northwest India between June 16 and June 22, the IMD said.

The IMD had last month said the southwest monsoon will be normal and quantitatively be 103% of the 50-year average of 87 cm rainfall received during the entire season.

It will be the seventh consecutive year when the country would receive normal rainfall during the June-September period.

Jenamani said extremely heavy rainfall is predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya over the next few days.

Assam was hit by a wave of floods last month. Intense pre-monsoon rain and flooding caused massive damage to the state's infrastructure, including bridges, roads, and railway tracks.

Asked if the monsoon will reach Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India around the usual date, Jenamani said it was too early to say anything.

Last year, the IMD had forecast that the monsoon would arrive in Delhi nearly two weeks before its usual date of June 27.

However, it reached the capital and neighbouring areas only on July 13, making it the most delayed in 19 years.

The monsoon had entered a "break" phase and there was virtually no progress from June 20 to July 8.

