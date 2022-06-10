IMD weather forecast: Monsoon conditions are favourable for the further advance of monsoon over Goa and some more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu in the next two days
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that the southwest monsoon is progressing normally and will enter Maharashtra in the next two days.
The weather monitoring agency has warned of 'extremely heavy rainfall' in Arunachal Pradesh on June 10-11, and Assam and Meghalaya during the next five days.
IMD's senior scientist RK Jenamani said the monsoon touched the Kerala coast on May 29 and covered the south and central Arabian Sea, Kerala, parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and the entire northeast between May 31 and June 7.
"There is no delay in the progress of monsoon. It is likely to reach Maharashtra in the next two days and cover Mumbai in the subsequent two days," IMD scientist said.
He added that monsoon conditions are favourable for the further advance of monsoon over Goa and some more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu in the next two days.
The monsoon is likely to reach Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and June 22, the IMD added.
Since June 1, when the monsoon season begins, the country has received 42% less rainfall, with northwest India recording a rainfall deficiency of 94%.
However, above-normal rainfall is likely in northeast, east India (excluding Odisha), and northwest India between June 16 and June 22, the IMD said.