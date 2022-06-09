Monsoon arrived on the coast of Kerala on 29 May, two days ahead of the usual time
India relies on monsoon rains to water almost half its farmland, which lacks irrigation
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon and will likely reach Maharashtra entire Karnataka and more parts of Andhra Pradesh in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department has predicted.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon and will likely reach Maharashtra entire Karnataka and more parts of Andhra Pradesh in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department has predicted.
"There is no delay in the progress of the monsoon. It is likely to reach Maharashtra in the next two days and cover Mumbai in the subsequent two days," said senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani on Thursday.
"There is no delay in the progress of the monsoon. It is likely to reach Maharashtra in the next two days and cover Mumbai in the subsequent two days," said senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani on Thursday.
"We have strong monsoon features – there are strong winds and clouds have started developing – for the next two days," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We have strong monsoon features – there are strong winds and clouds have started developing – for the next two days," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here are the crucial updates on India's monsoon progression:
Here are the crucial updates on India's monsoon progression:
The IMD has said the monsoon covered the south and central Arabian Sea, entire Kerala, parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu between 31 May and 7 June.
The IMD has now said that conditions are favourable for the further advance of monsoon over Goa, some more parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, some parts of southern Andhra Pradesh and parts of west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours.
However, no major relief from high temperatures will be seen in Delhi-NCR till 15 June, the IMD has predicted.
It said moisture-laden easterly winds will bring significant relief in the region from 16 June onwards.
According to Jenamani, there will be cloudy weather over the weekend but there are less chances of rainfall.
The temperature will hover between 40 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next five days.
Isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds is expected in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during the next five days.
Isolated parts of Gujarat will also see rainfall along with thunder and lightning in the next five days.
The monsoon – which accounts for nearly 70% of India's annual rainfall and is the lifeblood of its $2.7 trillion agriculture-dependent economy – arrived on the coast of southern Kerala state on May 29, two days ahead of the usual time.
The IMD has said the monsoon covered the south and central Arabian Sea, entire Kerala, parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu between 31 May and 7 June.
The IMD has now said that conditions are favourable for the further advance of monsoon over Goa, some more parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, some parts of southern Andhra Pradesh and parts of west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours.
However, no major relief from high temperatures will be seen in Delhi-NCR till 15 June, the IMD has predicted.
It said moisture-laden easterly winds will bring significant relief in the region from 16 June onwards.
According to Jenamani, there will be cloudy weather over the weekend but there are less chances of rainfall.
The temperature will hover between 40 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next five days.
Isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds is expected in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during the next five days.
Isolated parts of Gujarat will also see rainfall along with thunder and lightning in the next five days.
The monsoon – which accounts for nearly 70% of India's annual rainfall and is the lifeblood of its $2.7 trillion agriculture-dependent economy – arrived on the coast of southern Kerala state on May 29, two days ahead of the usual time.