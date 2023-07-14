The death toll in North India has been increasing as the region faces relentless heavy rains, leading to landslides and flash floods. Himachal Pradesh, in particular, has been severely affected, with the highest number of reported fatalities at 91.

As reported by ANI, over the period of June 24 to July 13, Himachal Pradesh witnessed 91 casualties caused by the monsoon havoc. "91 people lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh from June 24 to July 13. 34 deaths happened due to landslides, cloudbust, and flash floods," the government officials' data stated. In addition, the state of Himachal Pradesh is grappling with the closure of over 1000 roads and the damage of more than 5000 water supply schemes. The IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall for Himachal Pradesh, starting on July 14 and lasting for five days. Also Read: Despite monsoon fury in north India, 12 Indian states suffer rainfall deficiency. Details here The persistent downpour has caused flash floods and landslides, leading to extensive devastation throughout Himachal Pradesh. However, DIG (NDRF) Mohsen Shahidi provided an update stating that the condition in Himachal Pradesh has shown signs of improvement.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commission, Kullu said that mobile connectivity in Parvati Valley up to Sumaropa, 4-5 km before Kasol, is restored. The road to Kasol/Manikaran is expected to be restored by tomorrow. Everyone is safe in the valley in places like Pulga, Tulga, Rashol, and Tosh.

On Thursday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu personally assisted in rescuing stranded tourists from Sangla to Shimla using an IAF helicopter. He then visited the flood-affected Thunag Sub-division in the Seraj constituency of Mandi district to assess the situation. The Thunag market was particularly impacted by the floods.

CM Sukhu announced financial assistance of one lakh rupees to each affected family and instructed authorities to divert the Thunag rivulet to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu declared that land would be provided for the reconstruction of the houses that were swept away. He also instructed authorities to swiftly clear the debris from the market area. During his visit, he personally interacted with the local residents, reassuring them of the government's full support and assistance.

At the same time, CM Sukhu acknowledged that over 50,000 tourists have been successfully evacuated by rescue teams from different parts of the state.

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh also expressed his appreciation for the efforts of officials from various state departments who have been actively involved in the ongoing rescue and evacuation operations.

On Wednesday, Satwant Atwal Trivedi, the acting Director General of Police (DGP) in Himachal Pradesh, shared through her Twitter account that six Israeli tourists were safely transported to Manikaran, while another 37 tourists were reported to be safe and in good health in Barshaini.

The Himachal Pradesh police confirmed the successful evacuation of all stranded tourists from Chandra Taal Lake, who have now reached Losar.

These tourists had been stranded at Chandra Taal Lake for several days due to heavy snowfall.

In an unexpected turn of events, Losar village in the Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh experienced snowfall on July 9, while other parts of northern India continue to be affected by heavy rainfall.

Chandra Taal, a renowned lake in the Lahul and Spiti district, is a popular tourist attraction.

The Education Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Rohit Thakur, provided assurance regarding the safety of all tourists, including foreign nationals, who were affected by the monsoon havoc.

Minister Thakur, who has been actively monitoring the flood situation in Shimla, shared that approximately 60,000 tourists from Himachal Pradesh have been successfully evacuated from the state. Additionally, around 10,000 tourists are being relocated via HRTC buses from Kasol.

He further mentioned that the rescue team has successfully evacuated the foreign tourists who were stranded at various locations.

According to information provided by the police administration, 37 Israelis were stranded in Kasol. Furthermore, 294 tourists who were stranded at Chandratal have been safely transported to Losar by foot.

Meanwhie, assistance is being sought from the Central Government to compensate for the heavy damages caused by the monsoon in Himachal Pradesh.

Moreover, Thakur extended monsoon holidays for schools in Himachal Pradesh.

Rohit Thakur said, “The monsoon holidays have been extended till July 16 for the schools."

(With inputs from ANI)