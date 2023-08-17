The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted substantial rainfall in the mountainous regions of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next four days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted substantial rainfall in the mountainous regions of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next four days.
North India
According to the IMD, there's a likelihood of scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning. Isolated instances of heavy rainfall are anticipated in Uttarakhand from August 15 to 19.
North India
According to the IMD, there's a likelihood of scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning. Isolated instances of heavy rainfall are anticipated in Uttarakhand from August 15 to 19.
Meanwhile, Skymet Vice president Meteorology and climate Change Mahesh Palawat said moderate to heavy rain is expected over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during the next two days. Furthermore, he warned that another heavy spell is possible from 20 August.
Meanwhile, Skymet Vice president Meteorology and climate Change Mahesh Palawat said moderate to heavy rain is expected over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during the next two days. Furthermore, he warned that another heavy spell is possible from 20 August.
The Himachal Pradesh University in an order said that the teaching activities in state University will be suspended till 19 August whereas University Library to be closed till 20th August. The order further stated that the teaching and non-teaching staff will continue to attend the university as usual. A massive landslide was reported in Shimla’s Summer Hill area on today, official said quoting PTI.
The Himachal Pradesh University in an order said that the teaching activities in state University will be suspended till 19 August whereas University Library to be closed till 20th August. The order further stated that the teaching and non-teaching staff will continue to attend the university as usual. A massive landslide was reported in Shimla’s Summer Hill area on today, official said quoting PTI.
Incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand resulting in damage to buildings and properties.
Incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand resulting in damage to buildings and properties.
As per Met department Dehradhun, light to moderate rain with thunderstorm at most places in Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts, at many places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Almora districts and at a few places in remaining districts of Uttarakhand. Moreover, heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and intense to very intense spell likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Uttarakhand.
As per Met department Dehradhun, light to moderate rain with thunderstorm at most places in Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts, at many places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Almora districts and at a few places in remaining districts of Uttarakhand. Moreover, heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and intense to very intense spell likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Uttarakhand.
Eastern India
According to the most recent bulletin from the met department, there is a forecasted rise in rainfall activity in East India starting from Wednesday.
Eastern India
According to the most recent bulletin from the met department, there is a forecasted rise in rainfall activity in East India starting from Wednesday.
“Light to moderate scattered to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands today and on Thursday; over Odisha until Saturday; over Jharkhand from Wednesday and Friday; West Bengal and Sikkim today and on Thursday. Isolated very heavy falls are also expected over Odisha on Thursday-Friday," the Met department said.
“Light to moderate scattered to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands today and on Thursday; over Odisha until Saturday; over Jharkhand from Wednesday and Friday; West Bengal and Sikkim today and on Thursday. Isolated very heavy falls are also expected over Odisha on Thursday-Friday," the Met department said.
Central India
Between June 1 and July 16, rainfall in East and Northeast India was 19% lower than the usual levels, while the country as a whole experienced a 6% deficit from the normal long period average of 554.7 mm.
Central India
Between June 1 and July 16, rainfall in East and Northeast India was 19% lower than the usual levels, while the country as a whole experienced a 6% deficit from the normal long period average of 554.7 mm.
From Thursday to Sunday, Chhattisgarh can expect light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning. Similarly, over the upcoming weekend, East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are anticipated to experience similar weather conditions.
From Thursday to Sunday, Chhattisgarh can expect light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning. Similarly, over the upcoming weekend, East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are anticipated to experience similar weather conditions.
As the monsoon trough lying along the foothills of the Himalayas may gradually shift southwards and lie near its normal position from Friday. Under its influence, heavy rainfall is predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from Wednesday to Sunday.
As the monsoon trough lying along the foothills of the Himalayas may gradually shift southwards and lie near its normal position from Friday. Under its influence, heavy rainfall is predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from Wednesday to Sunday.
Additionally, the adjacent central India region is expected to experience an escalation in rainfall from Thursday. This change in weather patterns is attributed to a cyclonic circulation that is projected to transform into a low-pressure system over the northern Bay of Bengal and its surrounding vicinity by Friday.
Additionally, the adjacent central India region is expected to experience an escalation in rainfall from Thursday. This change in weather patterns is attributed to a cyclonic circulation that is projected to transform into a low-pressure system over the northern Bay of Bengal and its surrounding vicinity by Friday.
Western India
After an interruption of almost a fortnight, the southwest monsoon is on the brink of resurgence in Maharashtra. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there are signs pointing to a partial revival of the monsoon in Maharashtra starting from Thursday.
Western India
After an interruption of almost a fortnight, the southwest monsoon is on the brink of resurgence in Maharashtra. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there are signs pointing to a partial revival of the monsoon in Maharashtra starting from Thursday.
While a majority of regions in the state will encounter mild to moderate precipitation, certain areas could experience moderate to substantial rainfall starting from Friday, according to an official from the IMD.
While a majority of regions in the state will encounter mild to moderate precipitation, certain areas could experience moderate to substantial rainfall starting from Friday, according to an official from the IMD.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.