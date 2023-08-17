As per Met department Dehradhun, light to moderate rain with thunderstorm at most places in Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts, at many places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Almora districts and at a few places in remaining districts of Uttarakhand. Moreover, heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and intense to very intense spell likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Uttarakhand.