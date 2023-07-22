The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for the next 24 hours in four districts of Odisha.

As reported by ANI, Senior Scientist of IMD, Bhubaneswar Umashankar Das, said, “The India Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall warning in Odisha's 15 districts in the next 24 hours. Along with it, low pressure is likely to form over the Northwest Bay of Bengal on July 24th."

IMD has issued an Orange alert, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall, for four districts in Odisha: Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, and Balangir. Additionally, there is a Yellow alert for the next 24 hours in 11 districts of the state, as stated by the IMD.

Earlier on Friday, several rain-related incidents in Odisha resulted in three people being injured and seven houses damaged, PTI reported citing officials. The heavy rainfall also led to temporary road connectivity disruption to Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, as NH 316 near Motu in Malkangiri district was submerged.

Fortunately, the connectivity was restored as the water receded. In another incident, during a weekly market in Maithili block of Malkangiri, a large branch of a Sal tree fell, injuring three individuals, including two women, with two of them in serious condition and receiving treatment in hospitals.

Furthermore, seven houses suffered damage in Malkangiri town due to the uprooting of two banyan trees that fell on the structures. The affected residents were provided shelter and food at the local municipal council office. While the intensity of rainfall decreased in coastal areas, heavy downpours persisted in the southern and western parts of the state.

The colour codes used by the IMD convey the severity of rainfall warnings, with Red representing isolated extremely heavy rainfall and scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall, Orange for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, Yellow for scattered heavy rainfall or isolated heavy rainfall, and Green indicating no heavy rainfall.

The IMD, however, said the intensity of rainfall will decrease over the next three days. According to a bulletin, a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast has moved towards Andhra Pradesh and is likely to move west-northwestwards over the next two days, PTI reported.

The IMD, however, also warned of the possibility of the formation of a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal around July 24, which may bring more rain for Odisha.

