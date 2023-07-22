Monsoon Rain: IMD issues orange alert in THESE districts of Odisha for next 24 hours2 min read 22 Jul 2023, 08:22 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department has issued an Orange alert for heavy rainfall in four districts of Odisha, with a Yellow alert in 11 districts. Several rain-related incidents have already been reported, with three people injured and seven houses damaged.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for the next 24 hours in four districts of Odisha.
