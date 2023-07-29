Monsoon rain: IMD predicts heavy rains in these states till 1 August. Check full forecast here1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 07:47 AM IST
Monsoon rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for several states in the country including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand etc., for the next four days i.e. till 1 August.
