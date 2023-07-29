Monsoon rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for several states in the country including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand etc., for the next four days i.e. till 1 August.

As per IMD, decrease in rainfall activity is likely to be witnessed over south peninsular India and increase in rainfall activity over East India including Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha from 28 July.

In Telangana, heavy rains lashed during the last several days led to inundation of low-lying areas and damage to roads at many places in the state. IMD's Met Centre forecast that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places over Telangana on July 29. Eight persons have died in various rain-related incidents in the state since July 22, official sources as reported by PTI.

Heavy rains battered several places in Rajasthan, south and central Gujarat causing waterlogging on Friday.

In Delhi today, Many parts of the national capital, Noida and Gurugram woke up to heavy rains on today morning. The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies along with moderate rainfall for the national capital today.

Northwest India:

-Light to Moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Rajasthan on 29th July; over East Uttar Pradesh during 29th July-01st August, 2023.

Central India

-The weather department has predicted Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over the Central India region on 29th July and reduction thereafter.

West India

-In its weather bulletin, IMD has predicted light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan and Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next four days.

East India:

-Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha during 28th-31st July; Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim during 27th-29th July and over Jharkhand during 30th July-01st August and over Bihar on 30th & 31st July, 2023

Northeast India:

-Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over the region during next four days.