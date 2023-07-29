In Telangana, heavy rains lashed during the last several days led to inundation of low-lying areas and damage to roads at many places in the state. IMD's Met Centre forecast that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places over Telangana on July 29. Eight persons have died in various rain-related incidents in the state since July 22, official sources as reported by PTI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}