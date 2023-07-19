LIVE UPDATES

Monsoon rain LIVE Updates: Heavy rains lash Jammu, traffic suspended on Jammu-Srinagar national highway

5 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 10:45 AM IST

Monsoon rain LIVE Updates: In Gujarat, One NDRF team each has been deployed in Gir Somnath, Kutch, Navsari, Valsad, Amreli and Rajkot districts of Gujarat in view of heavy rainfall today