Monsoon rain LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. IMD Bhubaneswar Director HR Biswas said that heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur due to the development of cyclonic circulation.
Mumbai and its suburbs received moderate to heavy rainfall during the day and the weather department has issued an orange alert for the city for Wednesday predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places, officials said. IMD has issued a 'Red' alert for Palghar, and Raigad districts and an 'Orange' alert for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri today. In Gujarat, One NDRF team each has been deployed in Gir Somnath, Kutch, Navsari, Valsad, Amreli and Rajkot districts of Gujarat in view of heavy rainfall today
Heavy rains lash Jammu, traffic suspended on Jammu-Srinagar national highway
Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended, while authorities ordered closure of schools in Doda and Kishtwar districts as heavy rains lashed wide parts of Jammu region overnight, officials said on Wednesday.
The chopper and battery car service at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district was also suspended due to the inclement weather, they said.
Heavy rains lashed wide parts of Jammu division overnight, triggering mudslides and landslides at several places along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, forcing authorities to suspend traffic, the officials said.
“The highway is still blocked and people are advised not to travel till the restoration work is completed," a traffic department official said.
The officials said the traffic on Jammu-Pathankot highway was also diverted in Kathua district where two pillars of a bridge suffered damages due to flash floods in Tarnah nallah.
Maharashtra rain update: One NDRF team each has been deployed in Palghar and Raigad (Mahad) in view of heavy rainfall today: NDRF
IMD has issued a 'Red' alert for Palghar, and Raigad districts and an 'Orange' alert for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri today.
Heavy showers batter Saurashtra, south Gujarat; 345 mm rains in Sutrapada town in 14 hours
Gujarat rain update: Large parts of Gujarat, including Rajkot, Surat and Gir Somnath districts, received heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday, creating a flood-like situation at several places and throwing normal life out of gear.
Sutrapada taluka in Gir Somnath district received 345 mm rainfall, the highest in the state, in just 14 hours since 6 am on Tuesday, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas in the state, especially in some districts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions, during the next few days.
The state administration reviewed the preparedness to deal with the situation arising out of heavy showers and the overall monsoon condition in Gujarat.
Moderate to intense rain in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri
Maharashtra rain update: Moderate to intense spells of rain are predicted in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.
"Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely over the districts of Raigad, Thane, Mumbai, Palghar and Ratnagiri during the next 3-4 hours. Occasional strong winds are very likely," stated the IMD in its morning bulletin.
On Tuesday, the IMD had issued a ‘Red’ alert for Palghar, Raigad for July 19, and an 'Orange' alert had been issued for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri.
Yesterday the weather department issued an Orange alert for Pune, indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall, particularly for tonight.
“The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Pune District with heavy rainfall in ghat areas of the northern taluka of the district, especially for July 19 night," an IMD official said.
In response, local authorities in Pune have been directed to evaluate potential risks and implement necessary precautions as per the Pune District Disaster Mitigation Plan.
"Local authorities have been directed to evaluate the current risks and take appropriate measures," said Ayush Prasad, Zilla Parishad CEO, Pune District.
Mumbai reports more leptospirosis, chikungunya cases in July compared to whole of June
Mumbai monsoon update: The cases of leptospirosis and chikungunya reported in Mumbai in the first 16 days of July exceeded the total reported in June, the report on monsoon-related diseases compiled by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The metropolis reported 104 cases of leptospirosis and 10 cases of chikungunya between July 1 to 16 compared to 97 cases of leptospirosis and 8 cases of chikungunya detected in June. The highest 932 gastro cases were reported in Mumbai till July 16, followed by 355 cases of malaria, 264 of dengue, 104 of leptospirosis, 76 of hepatitis, 52 of H1N1 and 10 of chikungunya. Last month, the city had reported the highest 1,744 cases of gastro, followed by 676 cases of malaria, 353 of dengue, 141 of hepatitis, 97 or leptospirosis, 90 of H1N1 and eight cases of chikungunya. In July the cases increased due to the rise in the number of reporting units, the BMC said.
Heavy rain lashes parts of Mumbai
Mumbai rain update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places for Mumbai today i.e. on 19 July.
Maharashtra district announces holiday for all schools and colleges in view of heavy rains
Maharashtra rain update: Maharashtra's Raigad district has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges today due to heavy rains. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for Raigad and Palghar districts today, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri districts.
Normal life affected as rains lash many places in Telangana
Monsoon rain LIVE: Normal life was disrupted at several places in Telangana on Tuesday following widespread rains and the Met office has forecast heavy and very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Khammam, Warangal and other districts in the next few days.
The Southwest Monsoon has been active over Telangana and heavy rainfall occurred at most places in Mulugu and at few places in Hanumakonda and Karimnagar districts, the Met Centre of IMD said in a release.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijaya Lakshmi R Gadwal directed officials to be alert and take steps on a war footing to prevent any accidents in view of the rains in the city.
She asked the Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) personnel to promptly drain out rainwater on roads.
