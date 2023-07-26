All schools up to class 12 in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on Wednesday due to rain and waterlogging, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration said.
As reported by PTI, parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received heavy rains this morning, leading to waterlogging in several areas.
"Due to rains and waterlogging, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has ordered closure of all schools up to Class 12 for today," District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh said.
Meanwhile, the Yamuna River's water level remains just a few centimeters below the danger mark in the national capital, ANI reported.
As of 10:00 pm on Tuesday, the water level near the old Yamuna Bridge was recorded at 205.24 meters, slightly below the danger mark of 205.33 meters. Earlier at 7:00 pm, it had reached 205.32 meters. Additionally, the Hindon River in the NCR area also experienced a rise in its water level.
In one instance, visuals captured the area near Ecotech 3 submerged due to the surging water level, leading to several vehicles getting stuck in the water.
"The water level of the Hindon River has increased due to which the administration is present here. We are appealing to the people to vacate the houses", said Anil Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida).
According to the police, approximately 350 cars belonging to the online cab aggregator Ola were parked at a dump yard in Greater Noida and got submerged as floodwater from the swollen Hindon River entered the low-lying area. The Hindon is a tributary of the Yamuna River. Pictures and videos circulating on the Internet depicted the dump yard filled with hundreds of cars submerged under the floodwater.
Talking about the submerged area, DCP Yadav said, "There is a dump yard of Ola company where old and damaged vehicles are kept. They were given 2 notices by the police administration to remove the vehicles...The surrounding villages have been evacuated. There is no loss of life of any kind..."
The district administration has made an appeal to residents residing in low-lying areas near the Hindon river to evacuate to safer locations or seek shelter in designated homes. They have assured that the government is providing all necessary assistance to those affected by the flood situation.
(With inputs from agencies)
