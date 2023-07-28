India Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for various states including Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, etc., for the next 5 days.

Currently, the monsoon trough is active and is south of its normal position and passes through Bikaner, Kota, Raisen, Durg, the center of the Low-Pressure Area over south Odisha and adjoining north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and thence east-southeastwards to Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and extends upto lower tropospheric levels, IMD said in its latest bulletin.

“The western end is likely to gradually shift northwards during the next 3 days while the eastern end is likely to gradually shift northwards and likely to be along the normal position from 30 July. A cyclonic circulation lies over Punjab and the neighborhood in lower tropospheric levels. It is also likely to become less marked by 29 July," it added.

A look at full IMD weather forecast till August 2

1) Northwest India: Light/Moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand during 27th-31st; Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh during 27th-29th; over East Uttar Pradesh during 28th-31st; over Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir on 27th& 28th July, 2023. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Himachal Pradesh and West Rajasthan on 27th July, 2023.

2) Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over the region during 27th-29th July. Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Vidarbha on 27th July. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Chhattisgarh on 27th& 28th July; Vidarbha on 28th July.

3) West India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Konkan & Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 27th-29th July; over Gujarat Region on 27th & 28th and Marathwada on 27th July, 2023. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 27th July, 2023. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Mumbai city & adjoining areas on 27th and very heavy rainfall on 28th July.

4) South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka on 27th & 28th and over Rayalaseema & South Interior Karnataka on 27th July. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Telangana on 27th July, 2023.

5) East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha during 27th-31st; Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim during 27th-29th July and over Jharkhand during 29th-31st and over Bihar on 30th & 31st July, 2023.

6) Northeast India: Light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over the region during 27th July to 2 Aug. Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 27th & 28th July, 2023 and then during 30 July-2 Aug.