Monsoon rain alert: Heavy rainfall to continue till August 2 in THESE states. Check 5-day IMD weather forecast here2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 07:40 AM IST
India Weather Update: IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall in various states including Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, etc., for the next 5 days. Monsoon trough active, cyclonic circulation over Punjab to become less marked by 29 July.
India Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for various states including Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, etc., for the next 5 days.
