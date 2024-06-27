Schools and colleges in six districts of Kerala will remain closed on Thursday due to a rain warning from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The districts affected are Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Wayanad.

However, professional exams scheduled for the day will proceed as planned.

Some districts of Kerala have been receiving incessant rainfall for the last two days.

Severe weather conditions persisted in Kerala on Wednesday, with heavy rains and strong winds causing damage to houses, uprooting trees, and leading to rising water levels in rivers and dams.

The IMD issued an orange alert for seven districts—Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod—predicting very heavy rainfall.

Additionally, a yellow alert, indicating heavy rainfall, was issued for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts, according to the latest update from the IMD.

What IMD says.. The IMD has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall to beexpected along the West Peninsular Coast over the next 3-4 days. Similarly, northeast India will likely experience such rainfall from June 27 to June 30.

Furthermore, Northwest India may also see increased rainfall, particularly heavy to very heavy, anticipated from June 28 to June 30.

Local authorities have prohibited night travel in the mountainous regions of Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts due to heavy rainfall over the past two days, PTI reported.

In Idukki's tourist town of Munnar, prone to landslides, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team inspected the area on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, a woman lost her life in a landslide when sand and rocks fell on her house near a hill in a residential area of Munnar. Officials from the NDRF discussed with state revenue authorities about areas susceptible to landslides in the region and the measures being taken for preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies)

