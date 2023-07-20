Monsoon Rains LIVE: Heavy rainfall led to road closures, train cancellations and school holidays across Maharashtra on Wednesday. According to the India Meteorological Department the inclement weather conditions will persist over Mumbai and adjoining areas over the next few days. In Gujarat, severe waterlogging was reported in the Dhoraji city of Rajkot district due to incessant rainfall. Around 300 mm of rainfall had been recorded in the last few hours and a total of 70 people were shifted to safer places. In Telangana, IMD on Wednesday issued an orange warning across the state for the next two days indicating the likelihood of widespread rainfall. Heavy rain over the last three days has caused a flood-like situation in southern Odisha's Malkangiri district, as large parts have been cut off due to water logging and submersion of roads.
NDRF teams carrying out search, rescue operations after landslide in Raigad
Maharashtra rain updates: Till now five bodies have been recovered from the debris in Irshalwadi village of Khalapur tehsil of Raigad district. Till now 75 people have been rescued: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
Watch: Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur
Himachal rain updates: With five new deaths on Wednesday, the death toll in Himachal Pradesh due to rains, floods and landslides has crossed 130 in the last 26 days.
Gangotri NH blocked due to landslide, restoration underway
Uttarakhand rain updates: The Gangotri national highway was blocked on Thursday due to a landslide near Purana Thana, Dharasu Bandh, according to the District Disaster Management Officer.
"The Gangotri National Highway has been blocked due to a massive landslide near Purana Thana Dharasu Bandh. Dozens of vehicles are stuck in jams on both sides due to road blockades", said Devendra Patwal, District Disaster Management Officer.
Patwal further added that the JCB machine of the Border Road Organisation has reached the spot.
"BRO's JCB has reached to open the road, but due to continuous hill cracks, there is a problem", he added.
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar coordinates with rescue, relief operations in Mumbai
Maharashtra rains: Landslide in Raigad: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is coordinating the rescue and relief operations at the emergency control room, in Mumbai
Orange alert issued for 6 Maharashtra districts
Maharashtra Rain Live Updates: As per IMD, an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains has been issued in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune Satara
Tulsi Lake in Sanjay Gandhi National Park overflows since after midnight
Mumbai Rain Live News: The Tulsi lake in Sanjay Gandhi National Park started overflowing at 1.25 am today after heavy rains hit city, Hindustan Times has reported
CM Shinde reaches Khalapur area in Raigad to take stock of the landslide situation
Maharashtra Rain Live Updates: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has reached the Khalapur area in Raigad to take stock of the situation after a landslide hit the district, killing 4.
Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall forces closure of schools in Mumbai and THESE districts
Maharashtra Rain Live Updates:
-Schools and colleges in both Raigad and Chandrapur districts of Maharashtra will remain closed on Thursday due to heavy rainfall. Raigad District Collector Yogesh Mhase and Chandrapur District Collector Vinay Gowda have each declared a holiday for educational institutions in their respective districts to ensure safety during the heavy rains.
-As a precautionary measure, all government and private schools in Mumbai will remain closed today due to the forecast of heavy rainfall in certain areas of the city. The weather office has issued an orange alert for some parts of Mumbai for today.
Continuous rainfall wreaks havoc in Udhampur, locals demand immediate action
J&K Rain Live Updates: Continuous and heavy rainfall from Tuesday night has wreaked havoc in Udhampur district, particularly in the residential area of Panchayat Sattani, where severe water logging has disrupted normal life of villagers. This annual problem has left the locals frustrated and they are calling for immediate action from the authorities to address the issue.
The residents of Panchayat Sattani are no strangers to the water logging problem, as they face this ordeal every year during the monsoon season. With the recent heavy downpour, rainwater has inundated the residential houses and lanes, causing immense hardships for the villagers.
Watch: Waterlogging due to heavy rainfall in Gujarat's Sutrapada
Landslide in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, 22 rescued
Maharashtra rains: An incident of landslide reported at Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil in Raigad District, two teams of NDRF have been moved. As per Raigad police, So far, we have rescued 22 people. Several people are still feared trapped. Presently over 100 officials of Police and District administration are involved in rescue operations. We are getting help from NDRF, locals and some NGOs.
Infant falls into drain as woman loses grip while walking on railway tracks in rain-hit Thane district
Mumbai rains: A four-month-old infant slipped out of the hands of a woman walking on railway tracks and fell into a nullah between Thakurli and Kalyan stations near Mumbai on Wednesday as heavy rains disrupted local train services. A video shows a local train halted on a small bridge and a woman, accompanied by a man, crying for help while pointing out at a swollen drain flowing below. Commuters on the train can be heard saying that the woman's baby has fallen into the nullah and swept away.
IMD issues Moderate intensity rain alert in these states for today
Moderate intensity convection over Saurashtra & Kutch, South Rajasthan, Konkan & Goa, South Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana & adjoining coastal Andhra Pradesh, coastal Odisha, western parts of Uttarakhand and adjoining Himachal Pradesh, eastern parts of Assam and Nagaland.
Intensity of rainfall has been reduced compared to night time over Gujarat and Maharashtra, accordingly orange/yellow colours are reflected in updated district-wise nowcasts
6 NDRF teams deployed in Gujarat's Rajkot, Gir Somnath, other cities in view of heavy rainfall
A total of six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Gir Somnath, Kutch, Navsari, Valsad, Amreli and Rajkot districts of Gujarat in view of heavy rainfall, officials said on Wednesday.
According to the NDRF, one National Disaster Response Force team each has been deployed in Gir Somnath, Kutch, Navsari, Valsad, Amreli and Rajkot districts of Gujarat in the wake of heavy outpours on Wednesday in the state.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday announced in its daily forecast that heavy to very heavy rainfall is highly likely in various parts of Gujarat.
As per the IMD, several isolated areas in many districts of the state are expected to experience heavy rains in July.
