Monsoon rains: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places for Mumbai today i.e. on 19 July.
Apart from Mumbai, an orange alert has also been issued in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara districts of Maharashtra. Moreover, a yellow alert has been issued in Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nasik, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Dhule, Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra for today.
Coming back to Mumbai, on 18 July, the island city of Mumbai, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs received 17.44 mm, 22.55 mm and 18.87 mm rainfall, respectively, between 8 am and 6 pm, the city civic body said.
Currently, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus services in the city are functioning smoothly and there no reports of traffic diversion due to waterlogging. As per 6 am, there are no latest updates on the the suburban train services of the Central Railway and Western Railway.
However, yesterday, commuters did face some traffic snarls and train also were affected. The suburban services of the Central Railway were affected due to the rain, coupled with the failure of an express train engine during the morning rush hours.
Some commuters complained the CR suburban services were delayed by 10-15 minutes since early morning, but after the engine failure incident, the trains were running late by 20 to 25 minutes.
They also claimed some suburban trains were cancelled and as a result, crowds swelled on platforms and trains during the morning rush time.
A Western Railway spokesperson said suburban services on their network were normal. Bus services of the BEST undertaking were normal and there was no route diversion due to the rains, civic officials as reported by PTI.
