Monsoon rains to intensify across east, central and north India as depression forms

A depression over Jharkhand and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal is set to intensify monsoon rainfall across parts of eastern and central India over the next two days, with isolated very heavy rain expected in Odisha, Jharkhand, East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Western Himalayan region, meanwhile, is likely to see heavy to very heavy rainfall through most of the week.

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India’s cumulative southwest monsoon rainfall was 12% below normal between 1 June and 12 August, with East and Northeast India recording the largest seasonal deficit, according to the IMD. The country received 486.2 mm of rainfall during the period, against the normal 552.6 mm. East and Northeast India recorded a 26% deficit, followed by South Peninsular India at 19% and Northwest India at 11%. Rainfall in central India was broadly in line with its seasonal normal.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha and Jharkhand on Friday, followed by East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on 15 August. The IMD also forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over the Western Himalayan region on most days of the week. The plains of northwest India are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall during the period.

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Rain spreads north In the northwest, the IMD forecast fairly widespread to widespread monsoon rainfall across Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Uttarakhand from 15-20 August. Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab are likely to see similar rainfall activity on 15 August, while West Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive widespread rain on 15-16 August. East Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness widespread rainfall during 16-20 August. The remaining parts of northwest India are likely to see isolated to scattered rainfall during the period.

In central India, widespread monsoon rainfall is likely over West Madhya Pradesh during 15-16 August, Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh during 15-20 August, and Vidarbha during 15-18 August.

The weather systems could increase the risk of waterlogging and flash floods in vulnerable and already saturated areas, particularly across hilly and low-lying regions. Amid the heavy rains, the IMD has warned of a low to moderate flash-flood risk across several watersheds and neighbourhoods in northern, central and eastern India over the next 24 hours.

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In the north, the risk covers several districts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh. In central and eastern India, vulnerable areas include districts in Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand.

The IMD said surface runoff and inundation could occur in fully saturated soils and low-lying areas following the expected rainfall.