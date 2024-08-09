IMD sees rain abating in south India in next 7 days, after 24% surplus rain

The southwest monsoon is seen decreasing in south India over the next seven days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. Having hit the Kerala coast two days before the scheduled date on 30 May, the monsoon has been lashing the southern region since then causing two major landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad on 30 July.

So far, the region has recorded 24% surplus precipitation since the beginning of the four-month (June-September) monsoon season. Similarly, central India received 18% above normal rain during the same period. However, east & northeast and north-west regions witnessed deficiencies of 11% and 5%, respectively. Overall, the country recorded 7% higher rainfall than normal since 1 June.

“Subdued rainfall activity likely over most parts of Peninsular India during next 7 days,” IMD said. “Widespread light to moderate rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Karnataka and isolated to scattered rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Rayalaseema during the week is likely,” it elaborated.

Also Read | Govt working to better predict weather and climate events, control rains Delhi AQI Meanwhile, Delhi for a change has been breathing its cleanest air this year. Between 1 January and 8 August, Delhi experienced its cleanest air quality in six years, according to the Centre’s Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

In a post on X, CAQM said that AQI (air quality index) of 53, recorded at 4 pm as per the Central Pollution Control Board, marks the cleanest air quality for any day from January 1 to August 8 over the period from 2018 to 2024.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI in the national capital as of 4 pm on Friday was 60, which is categorised as satisfactory. The improvement in air quality coincides with recent heavy rainfall in Delhi during this monsoon season, especially this month.

AQI readings are classified as follows: 0-50 is good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401-500 is severe.

Monsoon forecast On the rain forecast in northwest India including Delhi, it said that light or moderate rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand & East Rajasthan; scattered to widespread rainfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Rajasthan during the next seven days.

Also Read | Rural markets to grow faster than urban in FY25 on good monsoon: Kantar This is due to active monsoon and as two cyclonic circulations lie over northeast Rajasthan & neighbourhood and southeast Uttar Pradesh & neighbourhood.

The Southwest monsoon has been wreaking havoc in most of the country since it regained momentum towards the end of June, resulting in Delhi's highest single-day June rainfall in 88 years. Mumbai witnessed similar conditions. Wayanad in Kerala had two major landslides, pushing its death toll to more than 400.

In August, monsoon rains are expected to be normal at 94-106% of the long-period average, IMD said earlier this month.

This is due to the El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) having returned to neutral, and the cooler phase, known as La Niña, is expected to form in the second half of the monsoon season (August-September).