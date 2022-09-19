Monsoon season to start its retreat in next two days. Check IMD update here

The state has received an average of 23.1 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. The Regional Meteorological Centre at Bhubaneswar has issued an advisory for the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, which are likely to witness one or two intense spells of rain on September 20. The state capital has already received rain since the formation of the low pressure.

