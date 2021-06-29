Monsoon Session 2021 may be held from July 19 to August 13

Monsoon Session 2021: The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) on Tuesday recommended Monsoon Session of the Parliament from July 19 to August 13. The Monsoon session usually starts in the third week of July and concludes ahead of 15 August.

Earlier this month, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said he believed the monsoon session of the Parliament would be held and all preparations had been made for it.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Om Birla had said that secretariat employees had been vaccinated and 445 members had got themselves inoculated separately.

"The remaining members and employees will soon be vaccinated. We are constantly trying to increase the productivity of parliament," he had said.

"Even in the last session, we tried to do COVID tests of members. We also insisted that the members get vaccinated. Thankfully the COVID infections are reducing. But, we need to take precautions," said the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Asked whether the Monsoon Session would be held or not, he had said the ministerial subcommittee will take the final call for the monsoon session.

"The ministerial subcommittee takes the decision of the monsoon session. But I believe the monsoon session will be held. All the preparations have been taken in Lok Sabha for this purpose, he added.

Birla had stressed the need for smooth functioning of the House without disruption and sloganeering. The House, he said, should function without any interruption.

"Placards and sloganeering need to be minimised. The House is for discussion, debate and argument. And, we are constitutionally making efforts to make it more powerful," the Speaker added.

In May, it was reported that the government may bring amendment to the DICGC Act in the monsoon session with the objective to provide account holders easy and time-bound access to funds to the extent of the deposit insurance cover.

Last year, the Centre had raised insurance cover on deposit five-folds to ₹5 lakh with a view to provide support to depositors of ailing lenders like Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank.

Following the collapse of PMC Bank, Yes Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank too came under stress leading to restructuring by the regulator and the government.

The amendment to the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) Act, 1961 is the budget announcement made by the Finance Minister and the Bill is almost ready, news agency PTI reported citing sources. It is expected that the Bill will be tabled in the upcoming monsoon session after being vetted by the Union Cabinet, the report added.

(With input from agencies)

