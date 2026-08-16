Bills passed in minutes, Parliament functioning at a multi-year low: The 2026 monsoon session in numbers

The 2026 monsoon session of the Indian Parliament was marked by low functioning time but a high volume of bill passage, raising questions about the lack of debate and discussion before legislation was passed.
The 25-day session, held from 20 July to 13 August, was also marked by intense protests by opposition members over key national issues, including allegations surrounding exam paper leaks. An analysis by PRS Legislative Research shows that frequent disruptions curtailed debate and halted Question Hour, yet 12 key bills were passed, most within minutes.