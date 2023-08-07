comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 04 2023 15:54:58
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.25 -2.94%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119 0.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.65 -1.09%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 454.9 -0.26%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,378.4 0.96%
Business News/ News / India/  Parliament Session: Amit Shah to move Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha today; AAP issues whip to all MPs. Details
Back

Parliament Session: Amit Shah to move Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha today; AAP issues whip to all MPs. Details

 2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 06:27 AM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar ( with inputs from ANI )

The Bill was passed by a voice vote in the lower house of parliament on August 3 after a walkout by members of the I.N.D.IA alliance.

Currently, the combined strength of all the parties who have extended support to AAP, including the Congress, is 105. (Image: ANI)Premium
Currently, the combined strength of all the parties who have extended support to AAP, including the Congress, is 105. (Image: ANI)

Days after the Delhi Services Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minster Amit Shah on 7 August is set to move the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha.

Amid this, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has issued a three-line whip for all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House on 7 and 8 August.

"All members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the house from 11 am onwards until adjournment of the House from 7th August to 8th August, 2023, without fail and support the party stand. This may be treated as MOST IMPORTANT," it read.

In Rajya Sabha, there are a total of 245 seats out of which 8 seats are currently vacant. With this, the total number of the seats now stand at 237 and the majority mark to pass the Bill in Rajya Sabha will be 119. On the other hand, the combined strength of all the parties who have extended support to AAP, including the Congress, is 105.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeks to replace the ordinance brought by the Centre in May which excluded ‘services’ from the legislative competence of the Delhi legislative assembly. The Delhi ordinance was promulgated by the central government a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, headed by CM Arvind Kejriwal. 

The Bill empowers the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi including the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees.

YSRCP and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has extended their support. "I.N.D.I.A has a clear stand on this bill, we are against it," said Congress leader Pramod Tiwari.

Earlier on 3 August, The Bill was passed by a voice vote in the Lok Sabha after a walkout by members of the I.N.D.IA Alliance. However, the Opposition bloc- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, has cleared it stand to oppose the Bill in the Upper House.

Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking the support of opposition parties against the Bill, especially in the Rajya Sabha. 

On Monday, Floor leaders of the newly formed Opposition alliance the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) will meet at the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament on Monday to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the House. The meeting of the floor leaders will be held at 10 am on Monday.

(With inputs from ANI)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 06:45 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout