Days after the Delhi Services Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minster Amit Shah on 7 August is set to move the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha.

Amid this, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has issued a three-line whip for all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House on 7 and 8 August. "All members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the house from 11 am onwards until adjournment of the House from 7th August to 8th August, 2023, without fail and support the party stand. This may be treated as MOST IMPORTANT," it read.

In Rajya Sabha, there are a total of 245 seats out of which 8 seats are currently vacant. With this, the total number of the seats now stand at 237 and the majority mark to pass the Bill in Rajya Sabha will be 119. On the other hand, the combined strength of all the parties who have extended support to AAP, including the Congress, is 105.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeks to replace the ordinance brought by the Centre in May which excluded ‘services’ from the legislative competence of the Delhi legislative assembly. The Delhi ordinance was promulgated by the central government a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, headed by CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The Bill empowers the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi including the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees.

YSRCP and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has extended their support. "I.N.D.I.A has a clear stand on this bill, we are against it," said Congress leader Pramod Tiwari.

Earlier on 3 August, The Bill was passed by a voice vote in the Lok Sabha after a walkout by members of the I.N.D.IA Alliance. However, the Opposition bloc- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, has cleared it stand to oppose the Bill in the Upper House.

Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking the support of opposition parties against the Bill, especially in the Rajya Sabha.

On Monday, Floor leaders of the newly formed Opposition alliance the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) will meet at the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament on Monday to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the House. The meeting of the floor leaders will be held at 10 am on Monday.

