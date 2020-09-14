The monsoon session is being held in two shifts. The Rajya Sabha began its Day One at 3.00 pm with 15 newly elected, re-elected members taking oath/affirmation. For the first time in the history of Indian Parliament, both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha halls have been used for the sitting of one house at a time to enable members to fully adhere to social distancing norms. "The Rajya Sabha now includes not only its own Chamber and Galleries but also the Chamber of the Lok Sabha," the government said in an official statement.