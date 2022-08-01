A discussion on ‘price rise’ under Rule 193 will be held in the Lok Sabha on Monday after the Opposition raised this issue several times in both the House since the beginning of monsoon session on 18 July. A notice requesting the same has been received from Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Raut and Congress leader Manish Tewari, according to news agency ANI.

The issue of price rise will be taken in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, after holding a discussion on it today in the lower house.

The Lok Sabha had been marred with several adjournments over disruptions on various issues including inflation and GST since it commenced the monsoon session. Opposition MPs were suspended after they protested about the price rise in the nation. The suspended MPs since then has been on a 50 hour day night protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue to open dialogue on the issue of price rise in India.

The Opposition in both the House had been raising the issue of rising prices and GST, leading to near washout of proceedings. The protest has almost crippled the parliamentarian progress.

Meanwhile, Congress announced that the party will observe a massive nationwide protest on 5 August on price rise and unemployment. As per the plan, party MPs will hold "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament to register their protest over the issues. Meanwhile, CWC members and senior leadership will participate in "PM House gherao" that day.

The last two days of House proceedings were drowned due to "rashtrapatni" remark of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and the subsequent Lok Sabha chamber face-off between Sonia Gandhi and Union minister Smriti Irani.

Chowdhury wrote to President Droupadi Murmu on Friday and apologised to her for his "rashtrapatni" remark.

The Congress has upped the ante on Irani over the alleged heckling of Gandhi by her and BJP MPs and organised protests inside and outside Parliament and demanded that she be sacked for her behaviour.

As per the Parliamentary Customs and Conventions as codified in the 'Handbook for the Members of Rajya Sabha', "Production of exhibits on the Floor of the House is not in order" and the Members are required to note and observe these customs and conventions.

Both the government and the Opposition have accused each other of "running away" from a debate on the issue.