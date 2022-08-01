Monsoon session: Discussion on price rise in Lok Sabha today2 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 08:44 AM IST
A discussion on ‘price rise’ under Rule 193 will be held in the Lok Sabha on Monday after the Opposition raised this issue several times in both the House since the beginning of monsoon session on 18 July. A notice requesting the same has been received from Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Raut and Congress leader Manish Tewari, according to news agency ANI.