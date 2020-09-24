Monsoon session ends on a productive note sans opposition

NEW DELHI: Productivity of the just concluded monsoon session of Parliament was much higher compared to other sessions even as it concluded almost a week before the scheduled date amid a showdown between the Centre and the opposition.

According to data by the PRS Legislative Research, during this year's monsoon session, Lok Sabha worked 145% of its scheduled time against an average 83% in the past 20 years. It added that both the Houses in this session spent 59% of time discussing Bills.

While the union government has hit the accelerator on economic reforms, the opposition targeted it over passage of farm bills leading to the boycott of the session in the last two days.

In the ten-day long monsoon session, which included sittings on weekends, Lok Sabha clocked a productivity of 167%, while Rajya Sabha had a little over 100% productivity, according to data shared by the secretariat of both Houses. The lower house saw a total of 25 bills getting passed and 16 getting introduced while the stats for Upper House stood at 25 and 6 respectively.

“In the Monsoon session, 20 new Bills were introduced (excluding the Appropriation Bills). Of these, eleven were to replace Ordinances… Of these, 17 Bills (85% of the introduced Bills) were passed within this Session. No Bill was referred to a committee in the Monsoon Session," said a report by the PRS Legislative Research, a New Delhi based organization that tracks the functioning of the Indian Parliament.

Some of the key bills which got Parliament’s assent include three farm bills which are set to replace ordinances, three labour codes as well as The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020; The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 among others along with detailed discussion on covid-19 in both the Houses.

“On average, Lok Sabha discussed a Bill for 1.5 hours, and Rajya Sabha discussed a Bill for just about an hour before passing it. Lok Sabha discussed and passed the three labour codes within a total duration of three hours, and Rajya Sabha did so in 1 hour 45 minutes. Rajya Sabha passed 13 Bills within 7.5 hours in the last two days," it added.

The monsoon session, which was the first since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country, was of many firsts including the first time that both Houses of Parliament had sittings in shifts, spaced out seating with use of all galleries, and no entry without a negative covid-19 report.

The session was marked with the controversy over the passage of the farm bills. On Monday, eight opposition members of Rajya Sabha were suspended on grounds of unruly behaviour. Several opposition parties led by Congress boycotted proceedings of both the Houses for two days eventually leading to passage of bills without much debate.

