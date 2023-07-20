Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha postponed their sessions as a mark of respect for members who passed away, while opposition leaders plan to raise the issue of Manipur violence during the Monsoon Session.
On the first day of the Monsoon Session, the Lok Sabha has postponed its session until 2 pm as a gesture of respect for the Members of the House who have recently passed away.
