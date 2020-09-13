Monsoon session: Lok Sabha Speaker sends coronavirus safety kit to MPs

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday has sent a safety COVID-19 kit along with a letter to all the parliamentarians amid the pandemic.

"As you are aware, the Monsoon Session of Parliament is commencing on 14th September 2020 and will last up to October 1 without any holiday in between. This session is being held in extraordinary circumstances. While discharging our Constitutional responsibilities, we also have to comply with all the Covid-19 related guidelines," Birla stated in the letter to parliamentarians.

"I am sending a sanitisation kit along with this letter for your use. The kit provided by DRDO contain sanitisers, face masks, face shields, etc. I am sure that I will continue to receive your full cooperation in conducting proceedings of the House," he said.

The Speaker said that Lok Sabha Secretariat has made all the arrangements for members' safety and convenience to enable them to participate in the deliberations of the House without any apprehension.

While talking to ANI, Rajya Sabha PL Punia said: "I have no doubt that together we will be successful in further enriching and strengthening our great democratic traditions."

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will begin from Monday and is slated to conclude on October 1. There will be no question hour and private members' business during the monsoon session.

The attendance of parliamentarians will be recorded through a mobile app designed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to curtail the risk of COVID-19 spread.

On the first day of the Session on September 14, the Lower House will meet from 9 am to 1 pm, and sitting in the Upper House will begin at 3 pm to 7 pm.

On subsequent days, proceedings in Rajya Sabha will be held from 9 am till 1 pm while the time for Lok Sabha sittings has been fixed from 3 pm to 7 pm.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via