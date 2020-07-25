Monsoon session of Bihar Assembly convened from 3 August

Monsoon session of Bihar Assembly convened from 3 August1 min read . 07:00 AM IST
The decision to hold the sessions at the aforementioned place was taken in view of social distancing being mandatory owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Monsoon session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council will be held at Gyan Bhavan in Patna from August 3.
According to the notification issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Department, Bihar government, the decision to hold the sessions at the aforementioned place was taken in view of social distancing being mandatory owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
While the sessions of the Vidhan Sabha will be held on the first floor, that of the Legislative Council will be held on the first floor of the building.
