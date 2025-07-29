Monsoon session of Delhi Assembly from August 4: School fee regulation bill on agenda—Here's what else to expect

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on July 28 issued an order for commencing the Monsoon session of Delhi Assembly from 4 August, which will be the first for Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government after forming the government in February this year. The school fee regulation bill is on the agenda when it begins.

“In exercise of the power conferred upon me by Section 6(1) of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 (Central Act No.1 of 1992), I, hereby summon the Third Session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi to meet at Assembly Hall, Old Secretariat, on Monday, the August 4, 2025 at 2 p.m," he stated.

The session will run for five days.

What the Monsoon Session will bring for the Delhi Assembly It will shift to digital, with completely paper-less rollout under the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), according to officials. For that, a three-day practical training programme for MLAs kicked off on Monday, July 21, at the Vidhan Sabha Complex. A total of 18 computer systems have been installed for the sessions, with expert trainers from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs guiding legislators from July 21 to 23. The NeVA initiative is moving forward consistently and is anticipated to be finalised before the monsoon session starts. This will greatly improve the digital transformation of legislative operations, allowing smooth electronic access to parliamentary sessions and official records.

2. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) govt in Delhi will likely to introduce important bills and policies. One of which is Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025, officials said.

The Cabinet-approved ordinance from April 29 introduces stringent penalties for schools that arbitrarily hike fees, including the potential loss of the right to propose future fee revisions.

For a first offense, schools may be fined between ₹1 lakh and ₹5 lakh, while repeat violations carry increased fines ranging from ₹2 lakh to Rs10 lakh.

If a school fails to refund the fees within the designated timeframe, the ordinance mandates that the fine will double after 20 days, triple after 40 days, and continue to rise with every additional 20-day delay.

The draft also targets individuals involved in repeated violations, barring them from holding official positions within the school management.

Furthermore, school management may lose their privilege to propose fee revisions going forward.

3. “We will highlight achievements of the government in the House and raise issues related to people's welfare,” Abhay Verma, the chief whip of the ruling party, stated.

Leader of Opposition Atishi reacts Meanwhile, Aam Admi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi mentioned the parents of school children are "angry and helpless." She blamed the BJP government for "openly" aligning with private school managements while "ignoring" their "plight".

She added, “The BJP wants to avoid questions during the Assembly session” and alleged the MLAs haven't been given time to raise questions.

