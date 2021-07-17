OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Monsoon session of Delhi assembly to begin from 29 July

The two-day monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly session will begin from July 29.

The second part of the second session of the Seventh Legislative Assembly will start at 11 am on July 29.

Earlier, proceedings of the Assembly were adjourned sine die on March 12.

More details awaited

