Monsoon session of Delhi assembly to begin from 29 July

Monsoon session of Delhi assembly to begin from 29 July1 min read . 11:48 AM IST
The second part of the second session of the Seventh Legislative Assembly will start at 11 am on July 29.
The two-day monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly session will begin from July 29.
Earlier, proceedings of the Assembly were adjourned sine die on March 12.
