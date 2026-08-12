Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: Amit Shah says government is ready for debate on student protests

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed two bills - the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to amend the National Co-operative Development Corporation Act, 1962, and the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, which alters the name of the state to Keralam, without a vote as the opposition continues to disrupt the proceedings seeking for a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the police action on July 20 against protestors in the national capital.

FCRA Bill

Amid opposition concerns over the FCRA Amendment Bill, it is expected to be sent to a joint parliamentary committee for detailed examination.

While the opposition parties have expressed their opposition to the bill, Christian groups have also conveyed their concerns about its provisions.

The FCRA Amendment Bill seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, which governs the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contributions by individuals, associations and companies in India. The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, 2026.

A key provision of the FCRA Amendment Bill is the creation of a Designated Authority to oversee foreign contributions and assets of organisations whose FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered or ceases to be valid.

Congress moves Adjournment Motion over Ayodhya

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday gave notice of an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the alleged theft, misappropriation and irregular handling of temple donations and valuables across the country.

In his notice, Tagore said recent reports of alleged irregularities in the handling of donations and offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya have raised concerns among devotees and the public.

He said reported lapses in security and cash-counting procedures have raised questions over accountability and supervision.

"Temples across India receive substantial donations in the form of cash, gold, silver, jewellery and other valuables from devotees. Any theft or misappropriation of such offerings is not merely a financial offence but also a serious breach of public trust and religious sentiments," the notice read.