Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: Amit Shah says government is ready for debate on student protests

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed two bills - the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to amend the National Co-operative Development Corporation Act, 1962, and the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, which alters the name of the state to Keralam, without a vote as the opposition continues to disrupt the proceedings seeking for a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the police action on July 20 against protestors in the national capital.
FCRA Bill
Amid opposition concerns over the FCRA Amendment Bill, it is expected to be sent to a joint parliamentary committee for detailed examination.
While the opposition parties have expressed their opposition to the bill, Christian groups have also conveyed their concerns about its provisions.
The FCRA Amendment Bill seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, which governs the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contributions by individuals, associations and companies in India. The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, 2026.
A key provision of the FCRA Amendment Bill is the creation of a Designated Authority to oversee foreign contributions and assets of organisations whose FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered or ceases to be valid.
Congress moves Adjournment Motion over Ayodhya
Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday gave notice of an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the alleged theft, misappropriation and irregular handling of temple donations and valuables across the country.
In his notice, Tagore said recent reports of alleged irregularities in the handling of donations and offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya have raised concerns among devotees and the public.
He said reported lapses in security and cash-counting procedures have raised questions over accountability and supervision.
"Temples across India receive substantial donations in the form of cash, gold, silver, jewellery and other valuables from devotees. Any theft or misappropriation of such offerings is not merely a financial offence but also a serious breach of public trust and religious sentiments," the notice read.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday opposed the proposed delimitation exercise, arguing that southern states, including Tamil Nadu, should not lose their political representation for successfully implementing family planning policies over the past 25 years.
He argued that the strength of the Lok Sabha should remain frozen at the existing 543 seats, warning that a significant expansion could dilute the character of the House. "The Lok Sabha should be frozen at 543 seats; otherwise it will become the Chinese parliament. It will become a public meeting, it won't be a House," he said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the government is ready to answer any question in Parliament.
“Kiren Rijiju, our Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, has made it very clear that the government is ready for a full discussion regarding the NEET protests,” Shah said.
“I, too, have stated that I am ready to answer any question in Parliament, yet they simply do not want the discussion to take place,” he said.
According to Shah, if the Opposition submits a letter to the Speaker by 3:00 PM today, the government is ready for a discussion on all aspects from 3:00 PM today until 3:00 PM tomorrow.
“I will sit in the House; I will listen to everyone and respond to every point. The government has nothing to hide. I will even discuss why they did not want the discussion to happen,” he said.
It is not right to tarnish the image of the House by protests and shouting slogans, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Wednesday as the proceedings have been suspended till 2 pm due to disruptions by Opposition MPs.
Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm following an uproar by Opposition members.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying the opposition was not afraid of him and adding, "Now it is your turn to be afraid."
Raut made the comments in response to the government's allegation that the opposition was preventing the Home Minister from making a statement in Parliament. He rejected the charge, saying the opposition wants multiple issues to be discussed together.
"They are saying that they are ready to speak to the Home Minister. They have also said that the Home Minister will discuss the matter," Raut said.
"The issue of donation theft at Ram Mandir is not only a national issue now. Indians living abroad had also donated in large numbers. The issue is also linked to faith of crores of people. This is a very serious issue, and they don't want the probe to get to the real culprits. They have just arrested 7-8 small people. We will continue our protest till the time real culprits are nabbed," Samajwadi Party MP Ramgopal Yadav, has said.
On the students’ protest in Jharkhand, Yadav said 95-98 per cent of the students' demands have been accepted. “However, the BJP is not letting the strike to end," he said.
TMC MP Kirti Azad on Wednesday said the government does not want any debate in the parliament, despite saying that there should be discussion.
“Tomorrow is the last day of the parliamentary session. It has now become clear that the government does not want any debate. The government keeps saying that there should be discussion, but what kind of discussion are they talking about?,” Azad asked.
“We have seen debates on issues such as 2G and the Commonwealth Games. There have been several discussions on the Ram Temple as well. Those were not Bills. But the government says, 'Discuss it when the Bill comes.' And when we try to raise an issue during a Bill discussion, they ask why we are doing so,” he said.
“Children have been subjected to pellet-gun firing, but there has been no discussion on that. Promises were made to the students when they were sitting at Jantar Mantar, including promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Those promises have not been fulfilled," Azad added.
BJP MP Ravi Kishan has hit out at the continued disruption of the Parliamentary proceedings by the Opposition
"Every day, ₹9 crore of taxpayers’ money is being wasted. The Home Minister and the government are ready for dialogue, but it is unclear why Rahul Gandhi keeps avoiding it. The government is ready to discuss every issue,” Ravi Kishan said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a US federal judge permanently dismissed criminal charges against Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, saying there is much more to this than meets the eye as a "compromised PM" was forced to sell India's interest.
The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha also claimed that India is paying a huge price for it.
In an X post, Gandhi shared a screenshot of a media report on the US court approving the US Justice Department's request to dismiss the charges against Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani.
"There is much more to this than meets the eye," he said in his post.
"A compromised PM was forced to sell India's interest. India is paying a huge price," the post read.