Asserting that the government wants discussions on all of the bills during Monsoon session in a democratic way, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that some of them have already been discussed by standing committees of Parliament
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The government on Sunday said various departments have indicated to present 32 bills in Parliament during the Monsoon session starting from Monday and 14 of them are ready. Asserting that the government wants discussions on all of them in a democratic way, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that some of these 32 bills have already been discussed by standing committees of Parliament.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The government on Sunday said various departments have indicated to present 32 bills in Parliament during the Monsoon session starting from Monday and 14 of them are ready. Asserting that the government wants discussions on all of them in a democratic way, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that some of these 32 bills have already been discussed by standing committees of Parliament.
The Parliamentary Affairs Minister said, "Thirty two bills have been indicated by various departments for being presented in this session of Parliament, of which 14 bills are ready, but we will not pass the bills without discussion."
The Parliamentary Affairs Minister said, "Thirty two bills have been indicated by various departments for being presented in this session of Parliament, of which 14 bills are ready, but we will not pass the bills without discussion."
Thanking the parties for participating in all-party meetings regarding the bills to be presented during the Monsoon session, Joshi said the government had invited around 45 parties to the meeting, of which 36 parties attended.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Thanking the parties for participating in all-party meetings regarding the bills to be presented during the Monsoon session, Joshi said the government had invited around 45 parties to the meeting, of which 36 parties attended.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Joshi said, during the all-party meeting chaired by Rajnath Singh, some parties demanded some of the issues included about the words that have been declared as 'unparliamentary' to be discussed in the Parliament.
Joshi said, during the all-party meeting chaired by Rajnath Singh, some parties demanded some of the issues included about the words that have been declared as 'unparliamentary' to be discussed in the Parliament.
The bills listed by the government for the upcoming Parliament session include the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) bill, Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, and Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill
The bills listed by the government for the upcoming Parliament session include the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) bill, Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, and Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill
Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill seeks to rationalise the government's role in cooperatives and increase participation in the working of multi-state cooperative societies, to increase public faith in them and create a conducive environment for their growth and development.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill seeks to rationalise the government's role in cooperatives and increase participation in the working of multi-state cooperative societies, to increase public faith in them and create a conducive environment for their growth and development.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill seeks to strengthen the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code by introducing provisions on cross-border insolvency and certain other amendments for a time-bound resolution of stressed assets while maximising their value.
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill seeks to strengthen the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code by introducing provisions on cross-border insolvency and certain other amendments for a time-bound resolution of stressed assets while maximising their value.
The 'Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill' seeks to replace the 155-year-old 'Press and Registration of Books Act' with a simplified version that decriminalises various provisions and brings digital media under its ambit.
The 'Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill' seeks to replace the 155-year-old 'Press and Registration of Books Act' with a simplified version that decriminalises various provisions and brings digital media under its ambit.
The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill seeks to provide more power to the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and amend a law dealing with ancient monuments.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill seeks to provide more power to the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and amend a law dealing with ancient monuments.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The bill also aims at rationalise prohibited areas and other amendments. The most significant aspect of the bill is that it will replace the provision which allows a 100-metre prohibited area for construction activity around centrally-protected monuments with site-specific limits to be decided by an expert committee.
The bill also aims at rationalise prohibited areas and other amendments. The most significant aspect of the bill is that it will replace the provision which allows a 100-metre prohibited area for construction activity around centrally-protected monuments with site-specific limits to be decided by an expert committee.
Two separate bills for Constitution amendment to revise the list of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) for Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu are also listed for introduction.
Two separate bills for Constitution amendment to revise the list of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) for Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu are also listed for introduction.
The Family Courts (Amendment) and Indian Antarctic bills are listed to be taken up in Lok Sabha on Monday, while the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill is listed for consideration and passing on the same day in Rajya Sabha.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Family Courts (Amendment) and Indian Antarctic bills are listed to be taken up in Lok Sabha on Monday, while the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill is listed for consideration and passing on the same day in Rajya Sabha.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Also, the Trafficking of Persons (Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2022 seeks to prevent and combat trafficking, especially of women and children. It also seeks to provide for care, protection, assistance and rehabilitation to the victims, while respecting their rights, and creating a supportive legal, economic and social environment for them, and ensuring the prosecution of offenders.
Also, the Trafficking of Persons (Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2022 seeks to prevent and combat trafficking, especially of women and children. It also seeks to provide for care, protection, assistance and rehabilitation to the victims, while respecting their rights, and creating a supportive legal, economic and social environment for them, and ensuring the prosecution of offenders.
According to the draft bill, a person found guilty of trafficking can be imprisoned for a term not less than seven years that may extend to 10 years. The convict shall also be liable to a fine not less than ₹1 lakh that may extend
According to the draft bill, a person found guilty of trafficking can be imprisoned for a term not less than seven years that may extend to 10 years. The convict shall also be liable to a fine not less than ₹1 lakh that may extend
The monsoon session that will start on July 18 and is scheduled to continue till August 12.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The monsoon session that will start on July 18 and is scheduled to continue till August 12.