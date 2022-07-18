Monsoon session of Parliament begins today. All you need to know

The monsoon session of Parliament for the year 2022 is all set to commence from today on July18, as per the Lok Sabha secretariat press release which was shared last month on June 30. Both the houses of Parliament, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, are likely to meet from July 18 and the session will conclude on August 13, according to the Lok Sabha secretariat release. The monsoon session of Parliament usually starts in the third week of July and concludes ahead of Independence day.

