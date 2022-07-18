Monsoon session of Parliament begins today. All you need to know

It is important to note that the monsoon session holds extreme importance as the election of the President and Vice-President office is slated to take place in this session
The monsoon session of Parliament for the year 2022 is all set to commence from today on July18, as per the Lok Sabha secretariat press release which was shared last month on June 30. Both the houses of Parliament, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, are likely to meet from July 18 and the session will conclude on August 13, according to the Lok Sabha secretariat release. The monsoon session of Parliament usually starts in the third week of July and concludes ahead of Independence day.
As is customary, an all-party meeting called by the government ahead of the start of the monsoon session of Parliament got underway on Sunday as it has been the practice of the government to call an all-party meeting before the start of the session to deliberate upon issues in order to build consensus.
While the government is represented by senior Union Minister Rajnath Singh, deputy leader of the Lok Sabha, his cabinet colleague and BJP's leader in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, other leaders from almost all parties including Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Jairam Ramesh, DMK's TR Baalu and Tiruchi Siva, TMC's Sudeep Bandyopadhyay and NCP's Sharad Pawar were present at the meeting. Additionally, BJD's Pinaki Misra, YSRCP's Vijaysai Reddy and Midhun Reddy, TRS' Keshav Rao and Nama Nageshwar Rao, RJD's AD Singh and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut were present in the meeting, according to news agency PTI report.
It is important to note that the monsoon session holds extreme importance as the election of the President and Vice-President office is slated to take place in this session. While the Presidential polls will be held on July 18, the Vice Presidential polls will take place on August 6. President Ram Nath Kovind's term is coming to an end on July 24 while the term of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is ending on August 10. Interestingly, the BJP on Saturday declared West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as NDA's vice presidential candidate.
Additionally, during the Session, the Opposition is likely to raise issues pertaining to the new Agnipath recruitment Scheme for the armed forces, unemployment, and inflation among others while the central government will seek to push several legislations during the monsoon session of Parliament.
Some of the bills that are in the pending list include The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2022, as the bill is pending in the Lok Sabha. The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed by Lok Sabha and in the upcoming session, it is likely to be taken up in the Rajya Sabha.
The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 was passed by Lok Sabha and is yet to be passed by Rajya Sabha, according to news agency ANI report.
The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 is pending in Lok Sabha, The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019 and The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021 are also pending in Lok Sabha. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 (in respect of State of UP - amendment regarding change of district name to be approved by Cabinet) was introduced in Lok Sabha in March 2022. The new bills to be newly introduced in the Parliament during the Monsoon session include The Central Universities Amendment Bill, 2022.
The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022 is also a new bill and was sent for printing on Thursday. The other bills on the government agenda include Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2019, (in respect of State of Assam), The Mediation Bill, 2021 (with Standing Committee chaired by Shri Sushil Kumar Modi); The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (report of Standing Committee under examination) and the Registration of Marriage of Non-Resident Indian Bill, 2019 (report of Standing Committee under examination). The other bills are Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2019 (report of Standing Committee under examination), the Pesticide Management Bill, 2020 (report of Standing Committee under examination).
