Monsoon session of Parliament: PM Modi says Operation Sindoor achieved 100%, India saw ‘power of unity’ | Full speech

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced today, 21 July, and will continue until 21 August, excluding the period from 12 August to 18 August. The session will include a total of 21 sittings over 32 days. Prior to its commencement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing media persons, said that Operation Sindoor had achieved 100% success and the nation had witnessed the power of unity.

“The target set by the Indian Army in Operation Sindoor was achieved 100%. Under Operation Sindoor, the houses of the masters of terrorists were razed to the ground within 22 minutes,” he said.

He stated the new “Made in India form of Indian military power” is drawing global attention.

“This monsoon session is a celebration of victory. The whole world has seen the strength of India's military power. The world has been very attracted to this new form of Made in India military power. These days, whenever I meet people of the world, the world's attraction towards the Made in India weapons being made by India is increasing,” PM Modi mentioned.

He spoke on the Pahalgam terror attack, which saw “brutal atrocities and the massacre” that shook the world.

‘Ran successful campaign to expose Pakistan’ On all-party delegation that went abroad to project India's consensus and its firm approach to combat terrorism, PM Modi stated, “Keeping party interests aside, in the interest of the country, representatives of most of our parties, went to many countries of the world and in one voice, ran a very successful campaign to expose Pakistan before the world. I want to appreciate all those MPs, I want to appreciate all the parties for this important work done in the national interest and this has created a positive atmosphere in the country...”

PM Modi said India saw “the power of unity”. “So all the MPs in the House, give it strength, take it forward and I will definitely say that every political party has its own agenda, its own role, but I accept this reality that ‘Dal hit mein mat bhale na mile lekin desh hit mein mann jarur mile’,” he asserted.

He claimed that 25 crore poor people have moved out of poverty in the last decade. “There was a time in the country before 2014 when the inflation rate was in double digits. Today, with the rate dropping to around two per cent, it has become a relief and a convenience in the lives of the common people in the country. 25 crore poor people have come out of poverty, which is being appreciated by many institutions of the world,” he said.

On elimination of Naxalism, PM Modi hailed Indian security forces for their efforts, saying, “Today, our security forces with a new self-confidence and resolve to end naxalism are progressing forward. Many districts are free of naxalism today. We are proud that the Indian constitution is emerging victorious against Naxalism. The 'red corridors' are transforming into 'green growth zones.”

Meanwhile, during the Monsoon session, the central government is expected to table and pass the numerous bills comprising the Lok Sabha Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Geo-Heritage Sites and Geo-Relics (Conservation and Maintenance) Bill, 2025, National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025