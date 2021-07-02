The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will begin on 19 July this year. The session, which will reportedly conclude on 13 August, is likely to have around 20 sittings.

The Monsoon session usually starts in the third week of July and concludes ahead of 15 August.

Ahead of the Monsoon session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked all members of his Council of Ministers to bring forth the opposition parties' attempts to thwart India's battle against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

PM Modi had reportedly instructed the ministers to be prepared for the forthcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. He had asked the ministers to come prepared for the session and ensure that they are able to rebut any false claims made by the Opposition regarding handling the pandemic.

Reports say that PM Modi had asked ministers to put issues pertaining to them with vigour and clarity. Also, PM re-emphasized the need to get more awareness regarding the coronavirus vaccination drive to prevent people from a possible third wave of the pandemic.

The prime minister had reportedly asked the ministers to also ensure delivery of Central government welfare schemes being run by their departments.

PM Modi also urged the ministers to promote coronavirus-related protocol emphatically. He had also asked the minister to come forward with suggestions to boost the country's economic growth.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had also said that all preparations had been made for the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

The Lok Sabha Speaker had said that secretariat employees had been vaccinated and 445 members had got themselves inoculated separately.

"The remaining members and employees will soon be vaccinated. We are constantly trying to increase the productivity of parliament," Birla had said.

"Even in the last session, we tried to do Covid-19 tests of members. We also insisted that the members get vaccinated. Thankfully the Covid infections are reducing. But, we need to take precautions," he had added.

