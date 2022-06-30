Monsoon Session of Parliament to begin from 18 July

As per the Lok Sabha secretariat release, both the houses of Parliament – Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – are likely to meet from July 18 and the session will conclude on August 13. Usually, the Monsoon session commences in the third week of July and concludes ahead of Independence day.
As per the Lok Sabha secretariat release, both the houses of Parliament – Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – are likely to meet from July 18 and the session will conclude on August 13. Usually, the Monsoon session commences in the third week of July and concludes ahead of Independence day.
Earlier in 2021, the Monsoon Session ended on a stormy note as Opposition parties disrupted both Houses over the government’s unwillingness to allow discussion on the farmers’ protests, the Pegasus snooping scandal, and the rise in auto fuels prices.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier in 2021, the Monsoon Session ended on a stormy note as Opposition parties disrupted both Houses over the government’s unwillingness to allow discussion on the farmers’ protests, the Pegasus snooping scandal, and the rise in auto fuels prices.
According to PRS Legislative Research data, it was the third least productive Lok Sabha session of the last two decades, with a productivity of just 21 per cent. While Rajya Sabha logged a productivity of 28 per cent which was its eighth least productive Session since 1999.
According to PRS Legislative Research data, it was the third least productive Lok Sabha session of the last two decades, with a productivity of just 21 per cent. While Rajya Sabha logged a productivity of 28 per cent which was its eighth least productive Session since 1999.
Prior to this, the Winter Sessions of 2013 and 2016 were the second worst-hit in terms of productivity in Lok Sabha.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prior to this, the Winter Sessions of 2013 and 2016 were the second worst-hit in terms of productivity in Lok Sabha.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Among all, the Winter Session of 2010 proved to be worst in terms of productivity for both Houses. PRS data says the productivity of Rajya Sabha in that Session plunged to a mere 2 per cent, while the Lok Sabha did marginally better at 6 per cent.
Among all, the Winter Session of 2010 proved to be worst in terms of productivity for both Houses. PRS data says the productivity of Rajya Sabha in that Session plunged to a mere 2 per cent, while the Lok Sabha did marginally better at 6 per cent.