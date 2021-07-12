Monsoon session of Parliament to start from 19 July: Om Birla

The parliament session will run for 19 business days

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday informed that the Monsoon Session of Parliament will take place from July 19 to August 13.

Om Birla made the announcement after taking stock of preparations for the upcoming session of Parliament.

The Monsoon session usually starts in the third week of July and concludes ahead of 15 August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

