Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on 31 July has called the Delhi ordinance bill as undemocratic which is set to be introduced in the Parliament today and said that it is not just against the constitution but also the people of Delhi. Taking a strong oppose at the BJP, he added that BJP's high leadership has decided to overthrow the Delhi government because they realised they were finished in the national capital.

Ahead of the session, while speaking to reporters, the AAP MP said, “This ordinance that will be introduced in the Parliament today is undemocratic. This is not just against the Constitution of the country but also against the 1.2 crore people in Delhi. The BJP has understood that they are finished in Delhi so their high command has taken this decision to destroy the Delhi government." Also Read: Monsoon Session: No-confidence motion, Delhi Services Bill to reignite storm in house this week. 10 key updates

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has moved a notice to Lok Sabha General Secretary opposing the introduction of the Ordinance bill, saying that "it violates the principle of federalism, which is part of the basic structure of the Constitution".

In his notice, Owaisi said, "I give notice of my intention to oppose the introduction of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 under Rule 72 of the Rule of Procedure on the following grounds, as it violated Article 123 and the Bill also violates the principle of federalism which is part of the basic structure of the Constitution."

The party has also issued a three line whip for all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from 31st July-4th August.