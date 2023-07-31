comScore
Monsoon session: ‘Ordinance that will be introduced in the Parliament is undemocratic’ says Raghav Chadha

 2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 10:31 AM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi moved a notice to Lok Sabha General Secretary opposing the introduction of the bill, saying that ‘it violates the principle of federalism’

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, July 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)Premium
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on 31 July has called the Delhi ordinance bill as undemocratic which is set to be introduced in the Parliament today and said that it is not just against the constitution but also the people of Delhi. Taking a strong oppose at the BJP, he added that BJP's high leadership has decided to overthrow the Delhi government because they realised they were finished in the national capital.

Ahead of the session, while speaking to reporters, the AAP MP said, “This ordinance that will be introduced in the Parliament today is undemocratic. This is not just against the Constitution of the country but also against the 1.2 crore people in Delhi. The BJP has understood that they are finished in Delhi so their high command has taken this decision to destroy the Delhi government."

Also Read: Monsoon Session: No-confidence motion, Delhi Services Bill to reignite storm in house this week. 10 key updates

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has moved a notice to Lok Sabha General Secretary opposing the introduction of the Ordinance bill, saying that "it violates the principle of federalism, which is part of the basic structure of the Constitution".

In his notice, Owaisi said, "I give notice of my intention to oppose the introduction of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 under Rule 72 of the Rule of Procedure on the following grounds, as it violated Article 123 and the Bill also violates the principle of federalism which is part of the basic structure of the Constitution."

The party has also issued a three line whip for all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from 31st July-4th August.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeks to replace the ordinance brought by the Centre in May which excluded ‘services’ from the legislative competence of the Delhi legislative assembly. The Delhi ordinance was promulgated by the central government a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, headed by CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking opposition parties' support against the Ordinance. Members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will oppose the Bill in Parliament, while the government has expressed confidence in getting the bill passed.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 10:35 AM IST
