The Lok Sabha on Friday approved a bill granting commanders of inter-services organizations the authority to exercise disciplinary and administrative control over personnel from the Army, air force, and Navy serving under their command.

As reported by ANI, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized that the legislation marks a crucial milestone in the realm of military reforms. The Defence Minister presented the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 for consideration in the House amidst protests by the opposition regarding their demands related to the Manipur debate.

Prior to presenting the bill for passage, the Defence Minister requested the Chair to allow him to speak from a different seat. The Deputy Speaker, Rajendra Agrawal, expressed concern about the situation, stating that it is not ideal for the minister to speak from another seat.

ANI further reported that the bill is regarded as a significant stride towards theaterisation, aimed at optimizing military resources. Speaking on the bill, Rajnath Singh said it promotes jointness and provides better disciplinary and administrative powers to commanders of inter-services organisations.

“I want to assure the House that this bill is an important step in the direction of military reforms. This bill does not include any additional financial implications," he said.

Rajnath Singh said, “At present the service personnel of Air Force, Army and Navy are governed by the provisions of the Air Force Act, 1950, the Army Act, 1950 and the Navy Act, 1957 and only officers of the respective services are empowered to exercise disciplinary powers over the service personnel under the respective Service Acts."

He said the Bill will essentially be an enabling legislation, which empowers the Heads of the Inter-services Organisations to exercise effective command, control and discipline on all personnel of regular Air Force, Army and Navy and to persons of other forces as notified by the Central Government, who are serving in or attached to an Inter-services Organisation, without amending the respective Acts.

(With inputs from ANI)