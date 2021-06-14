The southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi by June 15, 12 days before its usual date, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials have said. Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

"Conditions are favourable for early-onset. It (monsoon) may reach Delhi by June 15 this time," Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, PTI reported.

South-west #monsoon set to arrive in #Delhi by tomorrow, 12 days ahead of its schedule: IMD — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 14, 2021

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, four notches below the season's average. The minimum temperature was also recorded four notches below the season's average at 23.8 degrees Celsius.

In 2008, too, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 15.

Three factors that declare the arrival of Monsoon

According to IMD, three factors are considered for declaring the arrival of the monsoon in an area (after it makes onset in Kerala) -- widespread rainfall over a large area, prediction of more precipitation over the next three to four days and easterly winds.

Meanwhile, rainfall and thunderstorm activity over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh is likely to further increase from the early morning hours of June 15 to June 16, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the weather forecast, light to moderate rain (1-3 cm) at many places with isolated heavy rain (6-7cm) may continue over Punjab, Haryana including Chandigarh during the next 48 hours. "Isolated thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) likely during this period," as per the weather agency.





