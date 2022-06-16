Monsoon to advance into these states in next 3 days. Full IMD forecast

Southwest monsoon has already further advanced into more parts of the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, entire Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, some parts of south Madhya Pradesh, most parts of Vidarbha, entire Telangana
Conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into more parts of north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Vidarbha, Andhra Pradesh and west-central and north-west Bay of Bengal, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.
Further, the met department said that the monsoon will also progress into more parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, remaining parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, more parts of Bihar and some parts of east Uttar Pradesh during the next two to three days.
Southwest monsoon has already further advanced into more parts of the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, entire Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, some parts of south Madhya Pradesh, most parts of Vidarbha, entire Telangana, some parts of south Chhattisgarh, south Odisha, most parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of west-central and north-west Bay of Bengal.
In addition to this, strong southwesterly winds are blowing from the Bay of Bengal to the northeast and adjoining east India at lower tropospheric levels.
Under its influence, widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall are very likely over northeast India, adjoining Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days.
Also, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected over Assam and Meghalaya from 16 to 18 June. Similar conditions will prevail over Arunachal Pradesh on 16 and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 16 and 17 June.
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds are also very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during the next five days.
Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Jharkhand and Bihar from 16 to 19 June; Odisha on 16 and 17 June. Isolated very heavy falls are also likely over Bihar from 16 to 18 June.
Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds is very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during the next five days.
Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over east Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during the next five days and over Vidarbha on 18 and 19 June.
Under the influence of westerly winds along the west coast and a trough from Rayalaseema to Comorin area in lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread/ widespread rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning is very likely over Coastal Karnataka, Konkan, Goa, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep for the next five days.
Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall will also be seen in Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next five days.
Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Kerala, Mahe, coastal and south interior Karnataka will see isolated heavy rainfall for the next five days; Telangana from 16 to 19 June; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from 16 to 18; over south Konkan and Goa during 18 to 20, and over south Madhya Maharashtra on 20 June.
Under the influence of western disturbances and lower level easterlies, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit- Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand); scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over adjoining plains (Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh) and isolated rainfall over Rajasthan during the next five days.
Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab on 17 June.
Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab on 17 June.