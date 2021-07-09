IMD issues fresh update on monsoon in Delhi-NCR. Full forecast here

The northwestern part of India will see heavy rainfall by the end of this week and the beginning of next week, a senior IMD official said

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Monsoon will arrive in Delhi-NCR within the next 24 hours, predicted a senior official from India Meteorological Department (IMD). The national capital and the Northwestern part of the country have been sizzling under a heat wave and delayed monsoon.

Monsoon will arrive in Delhi-NCR within the next 24 hours, predicted a senior official from India Meteorological Department (IMD). The national capital and the Northwestern part of the country have been sizzling under a heat wave and delayed monsoon.

"Yesterday Delhi received light rain. According to the analysis, rainfall will begin from today onwards. July 11,12,13 will receive heavy rainfall in North West regions of the country. Monsoons will begin in Delhi-NCR in next 24 hours," Singh said.

Delhi woke up to a humid morning on Friday, with relative humidity around 73 per cent at 8:30 AM. The minimum temperature in the city settled at 24.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, while maximum temperature is was around 39 degrees Celsius. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Weather forecast for the day indicates generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers towards afternoon or evening.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Topics