NEW DELHI : The southwest monsoon, which irrigates more than half of India’s agricultural land, is likely to make a delayed onset this year, arriving over the Kerala coast on 5 June, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

The forecast carries a model error of +/-4 days, according to the weather office. The normal onset date for the June-September rainy season is 1 June.

The government is banking on a normal monsoon season to boost farm output and revive the economy as manufacturing and services have been ravaged by the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. A delayed onset of the monsoon can impede sowing and affect production of crops such as rice, cotton and sugarcane.

Last year too, the monsoon started late over Kerala on 8 June. Its progress over rest of the country too remained sluggish, leading to below-normal rain in June. This year, however, prospects look better in the first half of the season.

According to IMD, this year, the monsoon is expected to be normal and in line with the long-term average of 88 cm.

The southwest monsoon provides two-thirds of the annual rainfall in the country. The onset and duration of this main rainy season along with the quantity of rainfall are important factors in the agricultural planning, food security, and the lives of around 250 million people dependent on farming and allied sectors.

This year, the global ocean phenomenon ENSO, which influences the monsoon is also in neutral phase and likely to remain so over the next few months, and slightly tilt toward La Niña at the end of the year, according to latest global forecasts. This is a good sign, considering La Niña phase augurs well for the monsoon and is associated with above normal rain.

The forecast of the monsoon this year has been made according to the new dates for the normal onset of the monsoon in different parts of the country. As per the new normal, the monsoon sets over Kerala around 1 June, nearly same as the existing normal date, but its advancement over other parts of the country is delayed.

According to IMD, there could be a 3-7 days delay in the normal arrival of monsoons in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh as compared to existing normal dates, except for west-central India where it may show early progress.

Monsoon rains generally begin over south Andaman Sea around 22 May after which the monsoon winds advance north-westwards across the Bay of Bengal and reach Kerala around 1 June. This time, the advance has been favoured by a low pressure area over the south Andaman Sea.

According to the weather office, the system is continuing to intensify and may develop into a cyclonic storm by 16 May.

