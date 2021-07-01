Delhi and its neigbouring regions will not receive monsoon rains till July 7, stated India Meteorological Department. Even after that, the region will see below-normal rainfall till July 15, the weather office further added.

This will be the first time in nine years that monsoon has arrived late in the national capital. The last time it happened was in 2021.

"The monsoon has covered most of the country except parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. Since June 19, no progress has been observed. Mid-latitude westerly winds, unfavourable Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) and absence of a low-pressure system over North Bay of Bengal are some of the reasons," said Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra.

"There is no chance of the monsoon covering Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India till July 7. Below-normal rainfall is predicted in the region till mid-July. Thereafter, the precipitation will increase. Overall, below normal to normal rainfall this month," he added.

The delayed weather system and and subsequent impact on progress of monsoon will impact agricultural operations, including sowing and transplantation of crops, irrigation scheduling and power requirements in and around Delhi, which includes Punjab and Haryana, two of the the leading agricultural producers in the country.

"Heatwave conditions are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and some parts of Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh till July 2," the MeT office said.

The intensity of the heatwave and its area coverage are likely to decrease thereafter due to expected south-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea. But there won't be much relief during the next seven days due to the increase in humidity, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.

According to the IMD, Northwest India has received 14 per cent excess rainfall – 85.7 mm rainfall against the normal of 75.3mm – since the start of monsoon season from June 1.

Meanwhile, Delhi has seen just 29.6mm rainfall against the normal of 64.1 mm during this period, marking to a deficiency of 54 per cent.

The meteorological office had earlier predicted an early onset of monsoon with wind system may reach Delhi by June 15, which would have been 12 days before usual. Normally, monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8. Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29.

As rains eluded the national capital on Thursday, mercury levels skyrocketed in the city. Heatwave conditions saw maximum temperature rising up to at 43.1 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal, the IMD said.

A thunderstorm with rain is predicted in the city on Friday, which might bring some respite from the sweltering heat.

