India's June-September monsoon rains are likely to start withdrawing from the northwest region from Oct. 6, marking one of the most delayed retreats of the seasonal rainfall, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

"Conditions are very likely to be favourable for commencement of withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some parts of northwest India from around 6th October 2021," the Indian met department tweeted.

South-west monsoon rains, which are vital for India's farmers, usually arrive at the southernmost Kerala coast around June 1 and start retreating in mid-September from the north-western state of Rajasthan.

IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat today, 30 September and significant reduction thereafter.

The met department has also predicted very heavy rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal today and over Bihar on 2 Oct. The same is likely to happen in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 2 and 3 Oct

Extremely heavy falls (> 20 cm) very likely at isolated places over Jharkhand on 30 September, over Bihar on 30 Sept and 1 Oct, it added

Under the influence of depression over northeast Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast,

This year cyclones delayed the retreat and most parts of the country received heavy rainfall this week, which damaged summer-sown crops ready for harvesting.

India received 9% lower rainfall than normal up to the end of August, but a third more than normal in September narrowed deficit to 1%, the IMD said.

Nearly half of India's farmland gets no irrigation and is dependent on the annual monsoon rains.

Farming accounts for nearly 15% of India's economy, which is the third largest in Asia, and sustains more than half of a population of 1.3 billion.

