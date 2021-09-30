1 min read.Updated: 30 Sep 2021, 03:28 PM ISTLivemint
India's June-September monsoon rains are likely to start withdrawing from the northwest region from Oct. 6, marking one of the most delayed retreats of the seasonal rainfall, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Thursday.
"Conditions are very likely to be favourable for commencement of withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some parts of northwest India from around 6th October 2021," the Indian met department tweeted.
South-west monsoon rains, which are vital for India's farmers, usually arrive at the southernmost Kerala coast around June 1 and start retreating in mid-September from the north-western state of Rajasthan.
IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat today, 30 September and significant reduction thereafter.
The met department has also predicted very heavy rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal today and over Bihar on 2 Oct. The same is likely to happen in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 2 and 3 Oct
Extremely heavy falls (> 20 cm) very likely at isolated places over Jharkhand on 30 September, over Bihar on 30 Sept and 1 Oct, it added
