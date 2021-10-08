Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Monsoon to withdraw from Delhi, and other parts of north India in 1-2 days: IMD

Monsoon to withdraw from Delhi, and other parts of north India in 1-2 days: IMD

India received ‘normal’ rainfall for the third consecutive year
2 min read . 10:57 AM IST Livemint

IMD said that the wind system is expected to retreat from Delhi in the next two to three days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of monsoon in the national capital Delhi and other parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir.

The wind system is expected to retreat from Delhi in the next two to three days, according to the IMD. The Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of West Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat, it said, adding that the withdrawal line passes through Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jalore, Bhuj, and Lat.

This is the second-most delayed withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon since 1975.

However, states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Kerala might witness rainfall during the next five days. This is because a cyclonic circulation is lying over the East-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast, and which is likely to persist during the next 4-5 days with slight northward movement.

Besides, a trough (line of low pressure) is running from the cyclonic circulation over the East-central Arabian sea to the Westcentral Bay of Bengal adjoining Andhra Pradesh Coast across South Interior Karnataka. Under the influence of such systems, light to  heavy rainfall might occur over Maharashtra, Kerala, and Coastal Karnataka during the next 5 days. Tamil Nadu is likely to receive rainfall till October 10.

The Northeast Monsoon, which brings rainfall to southern states from October to December, is likely to be normal, according to the IMD.

The country received "normal" rainfall during the four-month Southwest Monsoon season from June to September. This is for the third consecutive year that the country has recorded rainfall in the normal or above-normal category. Rainfall was above normal in 2019 and 2020.

The Southwest Monsoon made its onset over Kerala on June 3. It rapidly covered central, west, east, northeast, and south India by June 15.

