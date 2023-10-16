New Delhi: The southwest monsoon is expected to withdraw from remaining parts of Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and the entire northeast India. Consequently, Andaman & Nicobar Islands may receive heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning over the next two days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tamil Nadu and Kerala may see heavy to very heavy rainfall, with a subsequent reduction as monsoon withdraws from additional areas of Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of Telangana, and certain regions of North and Central Bay of Bengal within the next 48 hours. This weather pattern is influenced by a cyclonic circulation situated over coastal Tamil Nadu and its surrounding areas in the lower tropospheric levels.

Meanwhile, a previous western disturbance observed on Sunday has transformed into a cyclonic circulation over northern Pakistan and its vicinity in the lower and middle tropospheric levels, while its associated cyclonic circulation is located over Haryana and nearby regions in the lower levels. Another western disturbance over Jammu and neighboring areas has merged with this system. Many places across the region are likely to see light to moderate rainfall, with isolated instances of thunderstorms and lightning until Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab throughout the day. There is possibility of hailstorms at isolated locations in Uttarakhand and West Rajasthan today.

The previous cyclonic circulation over Lakshadweep and the adjacent Southeast Arabian Sea and Kerala coast has now shifted to the southeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining Lakshadweep area at lower tropospheric levels, extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to develop in the southeast and east-central Arabian Sea over the next 48 hours. It is anticipated to move west-northwestward and intensify into a depression over the central Arabian Sea by Saturday.

The weather bureau sees no significant change in weather over the rest of the country in the coming five days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

