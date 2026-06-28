Monsoon tracker: Conditions favourable for advance of SW monsoon, says IMD, predicts isolated thunderstorm in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that the northern limit of monsoon is continuing to pass through Surat, Indore, Mandla, Daltonganj, and Motihari. In its daily bulletin, the weather agency also said that conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, the remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next 3-4 days.

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IMD predicts isolated to scattered rainfall According to the IMD, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab on Sunday and Monday.

West Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall during 29th June-3rd July, while the eastern regions of the state could see showers 28th-30th June. The IMD bulletin also said that Rajasthan will receive widespread rains from 28th June to 3rd July.

In central India, the IMD said isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh during 28th June-3rd July.

In eastern India, widespread rainfall has been predicted for the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 28th June-3rd July, while the Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha could see similar showers during 28th June-3rd July. According to IMD, Jharkhand and Bihar could also see rains between 29th June and 3rd July.

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Across northeast India, the IMD said widespread rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 28th June-1st July. Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura could see rains till 3rd July.

For western India, the IMD has predicted widespread rainfall over Konkan and Goa during 28th June-3rd July.

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In South Peninsular India, IMD said Isolated to Scattered rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during 28th June-3rd July, while North Interior Karnataka could see showers on 1st July. Rains are also expected across coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during 29th June-3rd July.

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Heat wave warning The IMD said that heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Bihar and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on 28th June. Isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh could see severe heat wave conditions during 28th-30th June, the IMD said. Similar severe heat wave conditions are also likely in isolated pockets of West Uttar Pradesh on 28th and 29th June, the IMD said.

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RainfallMonsoon Get Latest real-time updates India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. India News Home Monsoon tracker: Conditions favourable for advance of SW monsoon, says IMD, predicts isolated thunderstorm in Delhi