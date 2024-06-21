The national capital on Friday received a much-needed relief from a sizzling heatwave as various parts of Delhi received rainfall. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, the national capital is likely to experience a partly cloudy sky and rain accompanied by gusty winds at a speed of 40-50 kmph.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Konkan and Goa during the next 5 days.

These regions are likely to receive heavy rainfall, said the weather department.

Konkan and Goa According to the weather department, on June 21 and 22, Konkan and Goa are very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4. Whereas, from June 23 to 25, the region is likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) to extremely heavy falls (>204.4 mm).

Kerala and Mahe On June 21 and 22, Kerala and Mahe are very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm). Whereas, from June 23 to 25, the region is likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) to extremely heavy falls (>204.4 mm).

Coastal Karnataka Coastal Karnataka is very likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall to extremely heavy falls on June 21 and 22. Whereas, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall to extremely heavy falls is likely during June 23 and 25.

According to the IMD, the South Interior Karnataka is very likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 21 and 22.

Southwest Monsoon advances The IMD said that the Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some more parts of Maharashtra, the remaining parts of Vidarbha, some parts of Madhya Pradesh, some more parts of Chhattisgarh & Odisha. It has also advanced into some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, the remaining parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Jharkhand.

Heatwave conditions On June 21, heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in a few parts of West Uttar Pradesh, and a few parts of Jammu Division.

