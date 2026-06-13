Monsoon Tracker: Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata on rainfall alert; El Nino to bring less rains this year? — IMD shares update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) dropped an update on advancement of Southwest Monsoon and said that parts of West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand are now within the ambit of monsoon currents. Moreover, western disturbance is expected to bring heavy downpour for northwest India till 13 June.

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The weather agency further noted that by 15 June, southwest monsoon will advance into some more parts of Maharashtra, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar as indicated by favourable weather conditions.

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Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Assam and Madhya Pradesh are on IMD's orange alert for heavy rains.

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Multiple states are on IMD's orange alert for heavy rains today, including Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

India to see less rains this year? IMD shares update on El Nino Considering that the southwest monsoon has been severely delayed, the weather office forecasted below-normal rainfall due to strengthening El Nino conditions. On 12 June, IMD declared the onset of El Nino conditions over the equatorial Pacific Ocean. According to the Met Department, these conditions are expected to strengthen further during the southwest monsoon season.

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"The atmosphere has responded to the warming sea surface temperatures, and the coupled ocean-atmosphere system now exhibits characteristics consistent with El Nino conditions," IMD said on Friday. It was in 2023, the last time that El Nino conditions prevailed. In the 21st century, El Nino conditions have emerged in 2002, 2009, 2015 and in 2023.

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Heatwave update Heatwave conditions are expected to persist in isolated pockets of Marathawada, West Rajasthan and Telangana till 13 June. Maharashtra's Vidarbha region is likely to see heatwave conditions till 16 June. In a post on X, IMD said, “Residents are advised to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, stay hydrated, and take necessary precautions during peak daytime hours.”

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IMD issues rainfall alert According to IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim until 15 June and on 18 June; in Bihar on 13 June and in Odisha till 14 June. Similar weather conditions are likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya till 16 June; in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till 14 June. Moving to South Peninsular region, isolated to heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala till 14 June.

Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata on rainfall alert A yellow warning for heavy rains is in place for Delhi and Kolkata. Suggesting likelihood of pre-monsoon showers for the national capital, IMD forecasted, “Partly cloudy sky. A spell of very light rain/light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and strong surface wind.” As per IMD's nowcast warning, Delhi NCR and nearby regions will see light rains during morning hours.

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Kolkata is expected to witness thunderstorm with lightning today. Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and other districts of west Bengal are also on yellow alert.

Predicting light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places over Telangana, IMD issued yellow alert for Hyderabad and several other districts, including Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana.

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About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



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